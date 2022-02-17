As a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, I am responsible for eight sections of the state budget: libraries; public safety; forests, parks and recreation; treasurer’s office; secretary of state’s office; criminal justice council; executive office; and the legislative branch.
There are multitudes of numbers and verbiage to understand and assess. Embedded for consideration in the 2023 budget process are some particularly interesting and potentially controversial initiatives. Here are a very few such initiatives, but please understand that it remains to be seen if any will gain traction and be enacted.
• Vermont Department of Libraries, $15.9 million: These funds would pay for capital improvements, such as compliance with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act; better space for in-building internet access, including private or semi-private space for online medical appointments and job interviews; and general building improvements. These funds would be granted to libraries based on proposals submitted to the department.
• Vermont Department of Public Safety, $11 million: These funds would pay for a re-do of the state’s emergency communications system, correcting vulnerabilities that have developed over recent years in emergency dispatch. The dollars would cover the initial year of transition and operational costs for agencies to shift from state services to regional services.
Stakeholders at the state and municipal and county levels continue to work on the details. Of the total, $8 million is a one-time investment, and $3 million is built into the base budget and envisioned to sunset in 24 to 36 months upon project completion.
• Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, $1.5 million: These capital dollars would improve reliability and performance of internet connectivity services at all 55 developed state parks. Currently, connectivity speeds and reliability vary greatly.
In some cases, performance is poor enough that the state parks’ online reservation and point-of-sale systems do not perform adequately. In some cases, it is not a sure thing that an emergency call can get through. Both the visiting public and park employees have voiced the need for reliable digital communication.
• Vermont Treasurer’s Office, $6.2 million: This is one-time funding, plus $325,000 made available by debt reduction resulting from paying off $20 million in general obligation bonds. This total would serve to establish the Capital Expenditure Cash Fund.
There are a gazillion details involved here, but the bottom line is that money would be saved by paying for capital projects with cash rather than bonds. Cash payments authorized would include pre-construction expenses such as feasibility, planning, design, engineering and architectural costs.
Over the next 20 years, this approach would save an estimated $45 million in interest payments.
• Vermont Criminal Justice Council, $150,000: $50,000 would pay entrance exam materials and $100,000 would pay for an incident simulator. Both support training modernization at the police academy in Pittsford.
Development of a new written entrance exam would update screening of law enforcement applicants and the simulator would enhance de-escalation training. This very modest amount of funding would combine with the authorization in the budget of a professional regulatory investigator on staff to review internal affairs investigations.
The funding for that position has already been approved. Although not requiring large expenditures, these investments would undergird good policing and law enforcement accountability.
If you would like to do a deep dive into the fiscal year 2023 documents and documentation, go to legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2022/9.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Special note: Due to scheduling complexities, a federal holiday and our not wanting to conflict with various city meetings, we are unable to hold our usual monthly legislative forum in February. Hopefully, no impediments will present themselves for our March 28 forum.
