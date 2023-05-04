One of the biggest bills the House Committee on Education has considered is S.56, which is meant to address current shortfalls in child care and pre-kindergarten. Time after time this past year, this issue consistently arose as one of our constituents’ greatest priorities. The contents and structure of the bill were informed by Act 45 of 2021, which declared that families should not pay more than 10 percent of their household income on child care, and which advocated for fair pay for early childhood educators.
At this time of year, with approximately two weeks left in the legislative session, bills are moving quickly from committee to committee and chamber to chamber and are in a state of flux. Our committee voted out S.56 last week, whereupon it was taken up by House Committee on Ways and Means. I’d like to describe some of the big issues still at stake with this legislation. First, initial versions of this bill proposed doing away with the child tax credit as a means of partially paying for greater subsidies and expansion of service. There is every likelihood that this provision will be revisited in ways and means.
Second, the bill as currently structured envisions opening full-school-day, full school-year pre-K to all 4-year-olds, with 3-year-olds being served by child care. However, our committee received a great deal of testimony about the pedagogical benefits of serving these ages together. There has also been concern about what providing universal pre-K through the public school system might mean for private providers, but the testimony we have heard, in particular from the Windsor Central Supervisory Union, suggests the relationship is actually symbiotic. They have been providing pre-K to 3- and 4-year-olds in the public school system and no private providers have closed.
Last, we heard pleas for public school administrators that we do not mandate universal pre-K at first, but rather incentivize it by changing the pupil weighting for 4-year-olds. Currently they are weighted approximately half as much as kindergarten through grade five students, meaning that providers are not being reimbursed for the full cost of educating the youngest learners.
The other large issue I’d like to address, and this is also one that is still being debated, is whether there ought to be a pause in the testing of PCBs in schools. PCBs are chemicals that were used in common construction materials like caulk and paint until 1979 but were later banned due to correlation with health risks. The discovery of very high levels of PCBs at Burlington High School has prompted a statewide assessment of school facilities.
Vermont is the first state in the nation to conduct such an assessment. According to the last information I am privy to, approximately 50 of a total of about 300 facilities have been assessed, with seven requiring some form of action. At this point, money set aside for testing and abatement looks to be insufficient. To call the current approach to testing for and remediating PCBs in schools problematic is an understatement.
First, let’s consider the Vermont Department of Health’s approach to calculating acceptable levels. Rather than using average exposure levels like the EPA, the health department uses maximum levels for hours per day, days per year, and years worked. Second, per the its own materials, the main variable in their calculation has a level of uncertainty “spanning perhaps an order of magnitude.”
Last, and perhaps most important, the Vermont Department of Health model estimates likely exposure from other sources — your house, diet and broader environment — and then calculates the level of PCBs in school air that will keep the total noncancer dose at a level they deem acceptable. All the onus is put on schools, even though other sources may well be contributing more to total risk.
Second, let’s turn to the problems with not pausing testing. There is almost no chance the money currently set aside will cover either testing or remediation. With the number of facilities we have, the low levels deemed acceptable, and the rate of positives coming in there is likely at least one more Burlington out there and possibly more.
Apart from the cost, what if this happens in a place without an empty mall to move into? We are in the process of trying to resuscitate a state-level school construction entity. To do remediation now — remediation that may not even be necessary — on facilities that may need major renovations or even be tear-downs in the very near future is a huge waste of money. Having seen remote learning during the height of the pandemic, I would absolutely prefer my kid stay in person in an untested facility until there has been time to reassess action levels and to stand up the state-level construction program.
Brian Minier, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-11 House district.
