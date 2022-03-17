The 2022 budget adjustment act has finally been approved by both the House and Senate.
The budget adjustment act is the vehicle for truing up, mid-year, any budget area that may be out of sync. It is also a vehicle for tending to acute needs of Vermonters and their communities, needs exacerbated by the continued presence of the coronavirus.
Here is a sampling of key provisions agreed to in the bill.
• $6.1 million for emergency housing initiatives, including rental risk mitigation, transportation for Vermonters needing shelter in hotels, and rapid resolution housing.
• $25 million to address emergent and exigent circumstances related to COVID-19, providing support to health care providers to prevent disruptions or business closures.
• $55 million to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for affordable housing and increased shelter capacity.
• $373,680 to the Vermont Veterans Home for staff retention and personal protective equipment.
• $60 million for workforce retention payments, with initial focus on essential community health care and social service providers.
• $6 million for retention payments for child care staff.
• $6 million to the Vermont Foodbank for food insecurity.
• $9.7 million to the Vermont State Colleges for critical occupations scholarships, and $1 million to University of Vermont for workforce training.
• $1 million for adult day providers.
• $2 million for the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative.
• $400,000 to maintain the 988 suicide prevention line.
• $250,000 for municipal planning grants, and $300,000 to support public, educational, governmental TV services.
• Vermont prevailing wage and fringe benefits to be paid on contracts for maintenance, construction and improvement projects receiving $200,000 or more in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
That list reflects our continued efforts regarding fiscal year 2022. The House Committee on Appropriations is now immersed in the very complex process of readying the 2023 budget. We must have it finalized for a straw vote in committee on Friday, March 18. The staff at the Joint Fiscal Office will produce the actual document over the weekend of March 19-20, with our committee doing a proofread and formal vote on Monday, March 21.
The “Big Bill” should then make it to the House floor that week.
Why is readying the 2023 budget proposal a very complex process? State revenues have surpassed expectations, and we are awash in federal money, are we not? Here is a snapshot of the reality.
We have an extraordinary list of “asks” to consider, and none of them is capricious or lacking in validity. The asks come from Vermonters through statewide public hearings, held via Zoom, to solicit input. The asks come from policy committees of jurisdiction. They heard, as did we, testimony from across state government, advocates, and individual Vermonters before their committees. The asks reflect lived experience.
The problem is that the total of all available general fund dollars and all available federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars is insufficient to meet all the needs — insufficient by far. Building the fiscal year 2023 “Big Bill” is a very complex process because we must determine which needs must go unmet, either partially or entirely. It is also a very painful process, not unlike household decision-making that goes on at kitchen tables from Addison to Windsor.
Adding to that complexity and that pain, policy bills are coming for review with appropriations requests embedded. Most of those bills are arriving for our consideration now, and needing attention now because of crossover, the date by which bills must be out of committee if they are to reach the Senate for further action.
So, there is the complicating matter of timing, while the fundamental conundrum remains: Where are we to find the dollars for these additional asks? We shall see.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Remember our South Burlington delegation legislative forum scheduled for Monday, March 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by the South Burlington Public Library, in the community room with remote participation available.
