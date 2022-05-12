My name is Emilie Krasnow and I’m a Vermonter, community organizer and volunteer, and now a candidate to be your Representative for South Burlington’s Chittenden-9 District. As a proud South Burlington resident for the last 17 years, I look forward to doing everything I can to make sure the voices of everyone in this district are heard in Montpelier.
First, I’d like to thank retiring Rep. Ann Pugh for her incredible work on behalf of South Burlington for nearly 30 years. Her dedication to this community has made a difference in all our lives and we are so fortunate to have had her as our state representative. I’m grateful for her endorsement and support of my campaign and honored to be part of the legacy of her service.
Pugh’s legacy intertwines with my father Gerald Krasnow’s as well. He taught me the importance of community connection and service when he took me door knocking with him when I was just 7 years old. I watched as he engaged with voters, talked through issues big and small, and won a seat in the Vermont Legislature in 1994. He is a huge reason that I love politics and I hope to follow in his footsteps and serve my community in Montpelier.
The example he set is one of the reasons, I have organized and worked on a wide variety of municipal, county, statewide and national campaigns. I worked at the Statehouse for seven years as an assistant in the Senate and then in the Vermont lieutenant governor’s office until 2019. These experiences provided me with first-hand knowledge of local and state government systems and their short- and long-term impact on individual citizens, communities and the state. As a part of this work, I have organized community members to testify on legislation, and fostered relationships and friendships with community organizers, lawmakers and elected officials.
My commitment to service goes beyond my professional life. My volunteer work in South Burlington includes membership in the South Burlington Rotary club, volunteering at the South Burlington Food Shelf, and serving on the ASPIRE South Burlington Library Foundation volunteer committee, South Burlington Housing Trust Committee, as vice chair of the Chittenden County Democratic Committee and secretary of the South Burlington Democratic Committee
I am continually inspired by the people I volunteer with and the community members I talk to in these roles. We live in a special community, where neighbors do help neighbors, and where many of us fight to ensure everyone feels welcome and safe.
I moved to South Burlington in 2005 as a renter. I know first-hand the difficulties of affordable housing in our city. When I talk with my neighbors, the most common economic issue that I hear is that South Burlington’s property tax burden is too high. I am committed to finding solutions that reduce the tax burden on our elderly, support our small businesses and encourage growth while protecting the social services and safety net policies that are vital to our community’s success.
It’s going to take many different perspectives and a lot of creative ideas to figure out how we can grow without leaving neighbors behind. My generation is uniquely aware of the dire need to reverse the effects of climate change, and to do so in a way that provides a future for our state through green energy and economic incentives for our business communities.
I am running to find the gaps in the systems for the people who have been left behind and find state and community-based solutions to bridge those gaps. Through my volunteer work at the food shelf, I have seen firsthand the discrepancies in race and socioeconomic status in those who walk through the doors. I have heard the cries of people who are homeless while serving on the housing trust committee.
And I have connected with youth in our community to re-engage them in a process they feel has left them behind, as they grapple with student debt, climate change and food and housing insecurities. We must do more to increase transparency in the legislative process and invite the voices of those we serve into the conversation. I am committed to being accessible to all my constituents and will strive to have one foot in the Statehouse and one foot in our community.
My favorite Ruth Bader Ginsberg quote is “fight for the things that you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” My father did that with honesty and humor. He taught me how impactful that can be, and I intend to follow his lead.
More at emiliekrasnow.com.
This story was updated Thursday, May 12, 2022, to correct the spelling of Emilie Krasnow's name.
