The annual Budget Adjustment Act is the true-up of the current year’s budget. It is the mid-year adjustment of existing programs; new ideas wait until the subsequent year’s budget. It is the opportunity to attend to urgent needs that cannot wait, but again, not new ideas.
Pandemic-related needs are legitimate inclusions since, unhappily, we are still coping with coronavirus-precipitated issues. Despite best efforts to the contrary, a current year need may be missed. It happens.
The “fix,” if needed, is section C of the “Big Bill,” i.e., the subsequent year’s budget. Funds allocated in Section C can be released prior to July 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year.
Bottom line, the Budget Adjustment Act represents responsible budgeting by keeping an eye on what is happening with allocations. It is also responsible budgeting in terms of tending to the needs of Vermonters and their communities.
The House Committee on Appropriations, the committee on which I serve, began work on the fiscal year 2022 adjustment the week of Dec. 14. We received the first half of the Scott administration’s recommendation and began taking related testimony from affected departments and agencies. We received the remainder of the administration’s recommendation on Jan. 5 and continued hearing testimony.
Clearly, House appropriations does not do its work alone. In addition to testimony from affected portions of state government, we received recommendations from each of the legislative policy committees of jurisdiction. We also received input from the public, in writing as well as at public hearings on Jan. 6 and Jan. 10. We completed our budget adjustment committee work Jan. 14, with a unanimous committee vote in support.
Debate and a vote by the full House were slated for Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. I write this before the House action, and so cannot report on how our proposal fared before being sent to the Senate for its consideration.
I can, however, provide some highlights of what we included. There is $60 million to bolster retention of workforce among pandemic-impacted health care and social services providers. This includes community partners such as the designated agencies and specialized service agencies, home health agencies, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, substance use treatment providers and recovery centers.
There is $6 million to support retention of child care staff. There is just under $2 million to stabilize the Center for Crime Victims Services. There is $75 million added toward housing, for a total of $225 million in the 2022 fiscal year. There is $1 million to support adult day programs.
Municipal planning grant funding is included, as is funding for Adult Basic Education and community television.
There is scholarship and workforce training support at the state colleges and University of Vermont. There is funding for technology centers, particularly those that have not received federal COVID-19 support. The Working Lands program was not forgotten; $2 million went toward continued innovation in dairy and stabilization of meat processing availability in Vermont.
Every allocation was probed and discussed. We need to do our best to leave no one behind. We need to ensure that needs are addressed across all 14 counties. At the same time, we also work at being skeptics in House appropriations. We need to be convinced that any requested allocation will make a positive and needed difference. Equally probed and discussed were requests that needed to be deferred for consideration within the 2023 budget, proposals that were promising, but not yet fully developed. In other words, new ideas not yet ready for prime time.
When all was said and done, we did not allocate all the dollars available. Left on the bottom line was $85 million in general fund dollars and $431 million in federal COVID-19 recovery dollars. The $85 million in general fund dollars is tucked away in a reserve account to be used to access federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dollars for climate response, water, broadband and other such initiatives. Access to federal dollars often entails a state match.
The federal dollars are tucked away for allocations in future budgets. These are to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
If you would like to do a deep dive into the Budget Adjustment Act documents and documentation, this link will take you there legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2022/9.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Please mark your calendars for the legislative forum, Monday, Jan. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom information is on the South Burlington Library website.
