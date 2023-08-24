Historic flooding last month has had a deep impact on our state. It’s been heartbreaking to see the damage inflicted on people’s homes, businesses and agricultural community. It has also been heartening to see communities come together to help their neighbors and strangers who need support during this time. I want to thank the hundreds of South Burlington residents who have shown up for their friends across the state.
In a state with some of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the nation and one of the highest rates of homelessness, it’s clear that the floods will have a devastating effect on the state’s housing stock. On Aug. 15, I joined the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs for a flood recovery and housing hearing. We heard from town and city managers from municipalities that were deeply affected like Barre City, Johnson and Hardwick. We also heard from residents who lost everything in Montpelier.
We were also updated on the state of housing stock in Vermont and progress on the HOME Act (S.100). The HOME Act, passed this session, lays the groundwork for more affordable housing stock for Vermont’s working families. It updates land-use policies to encourage housing development where we want it — in vibrant, livable and walkable downtowns — while discouraging sprawl.
These land-use updates include zoning changes to enable more housing density, like allowing duplexes wherever single-family homes are allowed and at least five housing units per acre in areas served by water and sewer.
It’s no secret that Vermont is experiencing a housing crisis. This seemingly intractable issue is connected to the intersecting crises in the child care system and workforce. Since adjournment I have been meeting with stakeholders and community members to build on successes of the HOME Act, and to identify where we can continue to expand on this in January. We all must dedicate ourselves to addressing the housing crisis and ensuring that every Vermonter has a warm, safe roof over their head.
July marked Parks and Recreation Month in Vermont. It’s a wonderful time to get outside to visit our parks, and to engage in the many programs and events South Burlington has to offer. It was an honor to introduce the members of the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association at the Statehouse in March. I introduced House Concurrent Resolution 22 recognizing July 2023 as Parks and Recreation Month in Vermont and designating July 21, 2023, as Vermont Parks and Recreation Professionals Day.
On a personal note, in May I welcomed my spunky new rescue dog Ben. He arrived from a shelter in Texas and is now a South Burlington resident. This has been a very difficult year of loss for me, and he fills me with joy every day.
One of our greatest joys and my happy place is the South Burlington Dog Park. You will find us there twice a day almost every day. I have been meeting so many neighbors and constituents and it has been wonderful connecting with all of you while we enjoy our dogs socializing in the beautiful outdoors.
Across from the dog park many of us joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, Grace Potter and young Vermont artists for music and conversations on Aug. 5 at Veterans’ Memorial Park. There is no better way to bring people together than through the arts. It was a wonderful afternoon with friends, constituents and, of course Ben the Dog. Thank you, Bernie Sanders and Grace Potter, for coming to South Burlington to celebrate music and the arts.
Sanders’ office also hosted their yearly senior luncheon in Burlington. I enjoyed connecting with folks from AARP Vermont over lunch, discussing our shared priorities. From the high cost of prescription drugs, healthy food, heat and housing to social isolation and loneliness, seniors face many challenges. I believe no one should ever have to struggle to afford basic human needs, least of all our older friends and neighbors. I am a member of the Older Vermonters Caucus and will continue to support legislation for seniors next session.
Last week, I welcomed Rep. Tristan Roberts, D-Halifax, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. We spent a few hours at Vermont’s only women’s correctional facility, located here in South Burlington. I had intense and emotional conversations with incarcerated women. There is much to consider as we design a more rehabilitative system. I have some ideas, but there is no quick or simple path.
August is a difficult month at the South Burlington Food Shelf. With summer vacations, contributions slow down a bit, but demand increases. This week alone we had 69 customers, eight of which were new. In our community, nearly 1 in 4 students depend on free or reduced school meals, and those same students may go without breakfast and lunch over the summer school vacation. If you feel moved to host a food drive in your neighborhood or organization, please reach out. I am happy to drop off boxes and pick them up.
Every day, I’m so grateful to the voters in Chittenden-9. My oath of office is something I take very seriously, and the weight and reward of public service is not lost on me. There is always more work to be done and during the off-session months I will continue meeting with residents and stakeholders on issues affecting our community.
Of note: The 2023 Pride Vermont Parade and Festival is just around the corner. Join us at Waterfront Park in Burlington on Sunday, Sept. 10, for a fabulous celebration of LGBTQ joy, love and solidarity.
As always, please reach out anytime with ideas, questions and concerns at ekrasnow@leg.state.vt.us.
Emilie Krasnow, a Democrat from South Burlington, serves the Chittenden-9 House district.
