Cardiovascular exercise, often nicknamed “cardio,” is a foundation of good health, but it sometimes gets a little dull.
Part of the challenge is the time commitment. We need a minimum of 150 minutes per week for health benefits, and we need twice that amount for maintainable weight loss. Besides being good for muscle tone, fat burning, boosting lung capacity, reducing the risk of major physical illnesses such as diabetes and some cancers, cardiovascular exercise makes the heart strong, so it doesn’t have to work as strenuously to pump blood.
Heart disease remains the leading cause of mortality in the U.S., accounting for 25% of deaths.
The necessity and benefits of cardiovascular exercise are unquestioned, so it’s helpful to develop greater understanding of details to reduce boredom by increasing strategic focus. Let’s talk about intensity, and how hard you need to work to achieve your personal goals. If you want to get the optimal benefit from your cardio work, put a decent heart rate monitor on your holiday list if you don’t use one already. The heart rate holds the answers.
Heart rate tells us how hard we are working, and different benefits come with different intensities. All of these numbers hinge on understanding our heart rate maximum, or HRM, which can be guesstimated knowing gender and age. Actual numbers will vary depending on genetics related to fast and slow twitch muscle distribution and heart size. The estimated HRM formula is 220 minus your age for men, and 226 minus your age for women. From that number, we then exercise at various percentages of the HRM to drive different benefits.
This formula is widely used but perhaps not widely understood as an estimate with individual variations, as much as 25 to 30%, playing a significant enough role to merit experimenting with learning one’s specific HRM to optimize benefits.
If we’re going to put three to five hours a week into cardiovascular exercise, let’s take a few hours to ensure efforts are on target. Competitive athletes will especially want to learn their specific HRM in order to accurately tailor training strategies. Those of us exercising for health and wellbeing arguably can make greater use of the estimate.
Ultimately, the most important thing is to get out and move; the specifics of understanding and manipulating intensity of training heart rate are for the intrigue of motivation and measuring progress.
Lower intensities of exercise are 55 to 75 % of HRM. Working at this intensity builds endurance, or the ability to exercise for a long time regardless of pace. The effort level is easier, and the fuel going to the muscles is primarily fats after short-term carbohydrate stores in the muscles are depleted. This is a good intensity for less seasoned exercisers and those wanting to drop weight.
Stamina, speed and power are developed at heart rates above 75 % max. Competitive athletes will train for speed at nearly 100 % HRM. This is an uncomfortably high heart rate and can only be done for very short, powerful intervals with recovery between each interval. Fuel for the muscles shifts from fats to carbohydrates as intensity increases. Knowing this, it becomes logical then that distance athletes, people who train for endurance at lower heart rates have leaner frames than power athletes, who need explosive short-term power from anaerobic glycolysis to fuel muscles.
Understanding the biochemistry of energy metabolism in exercise is complex. Muscles are fueled by adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and three different systems in the body convert either creatine phosphate at the highest intensities, carbohydrates and fats at lower intensities, to ATP. Practically speaking, for the average person not wanting the biochemistry, know that long-duration gentler exercise will burn fats, and greater intensities will build stamina, speed and cardiorespiratory capacity.
Know your goals and select strategies accordingly. Keep common sense with you remembering there will be great variations in individual experiences with any exercise. Attend to your numbers and enjoy watching consistent effort lead to athletic adaptation and vitality.
See you out there.