Happy New Year from the South Burlington school board. Last year was very challenging for the whole community in many ways. We are looking forward to 2021 with optimism.
At our Dec. 16 board meeting, district administration presented the first rough draft of the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
The draft presented the administration’s best estimate of the cost to reinstate the highest priority programs, critical maintenance, and staff that were cut in the development of the final fiscal year 2021 budget. The preliminary budget included an increase in expenses of $4.6 million, or 8.8 percent, versus fiscal year 2021.
Administration also proposed a $2.5 million bond to fund certain long-term maintenance costs that have been delayed over the past few years during the master planning and visioning process for the middle and high schools.
The biggest part of the bond would go toward replacing the main roof at F.H. Tuttle Middle School at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
As a result of the change in the common level of appraisal that is expected for fiscal year 2022, the projected homestead tax rate will decrease in this scenario by 0.78 percent. The income sensitivity yield projected by the state would result in income sensitized taxpayers seeing an increase from 2.48 percent of household income to 2.72 percent.
Despite testimony from district administrators regarding the need for additional staff to meet the needs of a growing student population and the expected gaps in learning caused by the pandemic that will need to be addressed next year, the board felt the preliminary budget did not go far enough to address the concerns of taxpayers impacted by COVID and potential increases in their property values as a result of the ongoing citywide reappraisal.
The board requested that administration cut the preliminary budget significantly before the next board meeting on Jan. 6.
The final budget must be approved by Jan. 15 in order to be warned for the vote on Town Meeting Day on March 2. There will be three more meetings at which the budget will be addressed: A community budget forum on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the regular board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and a previously scheduled special meeting focused on the budget on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The community is encouraged to attend any or all of these meetings via Zoom and to reach out to the school board by email with questions and comments concerning the budget. Details of starting times and connection information can be found on the district website.
On a separate note, two long-time board members, Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Martin LaLonde, announced at the Dec. 16 meeting that they will not be running for re-election when their terms are up in March.
The board encourages anyone potentially interested in running for the board to contact any or all of us to learn more about the work of the board. Our individual contact information can be found on the district website.
This year, as a result of COVID, those wishing to run for local office will not need to submit signatures from community members to secure a place on the ballot. They will, however, need to submit a consent form to the city clerk no later than Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.
