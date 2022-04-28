Green Up Day, a 52-year-old tradition that spans generations of volunteers, continues to impact our landscape and quality of life.
Many residents have been contacting the Green Up Vermont office, concerned about the amount of trash on the roadsides this spring, looking for Green Up Day supplies and information — and solutions.
I can’t tell you the number of times I have heard, “What kind of person thinks it is OK to roll down the window and toss their trash into the environment.”
Indeed, it is disappointing and there is no good answer, other than continuing to work year-round on a variety of initiatives inclusive of continuing promote the ever-so important Green Up Day and extend education for waste reduction.
Giving up on Green Up Day because litter keeps happening would be disastrous. Beyond having an unhealthy impact on where we live, work and play, our tourism economy would suffer immensely. Additionally, municipalities just don’t have room in their budgets to include the labor for litter clean up. Do the math. If the 22,000 volunteers in 2021 were paid minimum wage for only two hours of their time — most work far longer than that — it would cost well over a half a million dollars.
So how do we combat the problem of litter.
This year has been amazing in the support and eagerness of volunteers getting out and cleaning up already. There are a few towns who have already run out of the signature Green Up Day bags and have requested more. Many schools are back and more interested than ever to do their part. Communities are reviving their outreach and sense of celebration around Green Up Day with community projects, volunteer breakfasts and potlucks.
This togetherness is fueled by two years of social distance that never let go of the social duty to work together in cleaning our environment.
Green Up Day 2021 statistics showed trash pickup increased by 70 percent or higher. Vermonters cleaned 75 percent of the approximately 13,000 miles of town roads. With more people involved this year and the heightened concern for trashy roadsides, Green Up Vermont is challenging more Vermonters, clubs and businesses to get out and help clean every mile.
Together we can do this and prove to the nation that litter has no place here. Our “Brave Little State” can make a very large statement that will in turn get more people to listen and act in ways that will further protect the environment with waste reduction, innovative recycling efforts and will further inspire future generations to be influencers for a clean environment by making simple changes to their everyday routines.
The habit of keeping the environment clean will make a huge difference to the health of our planet.
Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7. Consider grabbing a friend or your family and taking a walk with a Green Up Day trash bag. Find your town details at greenupvermont.org.
Kate Alberghini is executive director of Green Up Vermont.
