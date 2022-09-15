Dear Sen. Leahy,
Thank you very much for your service to Vermont over these past 48 years in the U.S. Senate. You have made a great difference and best wishes on your pending retirement. You have earned it.
This may be the final time that the Vermont Press Association writes to you asking for you to take a stand on important legislation. We appreciate your ongoing support for journalism in Vermont and beyond, as evidenced by you being awarded the Matthew Lyon award and many other honors.
As the son of a hard-working printer in Montpelier, you have always had a deep understanding of the importance of the printed word. We want to make sure you are aware of the VPA’s support for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act and hope to provide some information about how critical this bill is to Vermont journalists as well as journalists across this wonderful country.
The Vermont Press Association represents the interests of the 10 daily and more than three dozen non-daily newspapers circulating in Vermont that provide first-hand coverage of news. Our members are hopeful that this bill will pass. The press association also joins with other press groups to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.
We believe this bill is critical to keeping a vibrant, successful free press in the United States and ensuring that communities don’t become news deserts as their local media organizations are slowly starved of revenue. We know you share our commitment to local news organizations and their role in better-educated citizens and a better functioning democracy.
As you know, one goal of the act is to ensure that news publishers are fairly compensated by Big Tech for the value of their content. A free and diverse press is the backbone of a healthy and vibrant democracy, but local newspapers across the country are under incredible financial pressure and in jeopardy of going out of business.
Please consider these points:
• Quality journalism is key to sustaining civic society, and we must ensure that the people who create journalistic content are compensated for their work.
• With freedom of the press enshrined in the Constitution, it is imperative to take reasonable and meaningful steps to protect this important institution.
• Local journalism strengthens communal ties and provides critical information to communities.
• The public rightfully trusts their local newspapers — 73 percent of U.S. adults surveyed said they have confidence in their local newspaper, compared to 55 percent for national network news.
One of the largest problems facing journalism is that control of access to trustworthy news online has become concentrated on just two platforms: Facebook and Google.
How they do this:
• Facebook and Google exert their dominance over the digital marketplace, setting the rules for news publishers and determining how journalism is displayed, prioritized and monetized. Sixty-five percent of users do not leave Google and click through to the news publishers’ websites.
• Google and Facebook also capture the vast majority (60 percent) of all digital advertising dollars because of their ability to collect consumer data across the web, and their dominance of the ad exchange results in exorbitant fees adding to the platforms’ ad tech take.
• Americans access journalism via Google or Facebook and these platforms make up 70 percent of all traffic referrals to news publishers — leaving the two dominant platforms is not an option.
There must be a fair exchange for the significant value news publishers’ content provided to Google and Facebook, so that publishers can continue to invest in journalism.
How this impacts news organizations:
• Despite record audiences — news organizations reach more than 135 million U.S. adults each week — revenue produced by U.S. news publications has dropped by more than 50 percent in recent years due to the distortive effect of news content being distributed by the dominant digital platforms.
• News publishers provide must-have content for the tech platforms to capture viewers. Publishers deserve fair compensation for the value they offer. The incremental value to the platforms that results from this enrichment is not adequately returned to the content creators who provide that value.
• Individual news publishers cannot challenge the basic terms offered by Big Tech because these platforms are too big.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is reasonably and specifically tailored to ensure news publishers have the ability to negotiate fair compensation with Big Tech to ultimately help improve the quality and accessibility of reporting and ensure local journalists are able to continue their critical work.
How it will help:
• The JCPA is a bipartisan bill that provides a narrow and limited antitrust safe harbor for news publishers to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for fair compensation for the use of their content.
• The JCPA would help flow subscription and advertising dollars back to publishers, helping to protect quality news and encourage competition.
• Guidelines on creating collectives would ensure no discrimination based on size or viewpoints — nobody will be left behind
• Good faith requirements will ensure the platforms come to the table and negotiate fairly, while prohibiting picking off publications at the expense of the collective.
• An enforcement mechanism will ensure fair market value after a period of good faith negotiations.
• Small- and medium-sized papers will be the largest beneficiaries of the act, which will include an allocation structure to ensure that payments are well distributed to small and medium sized papers.
Michael Donoghue is executive director of the Vermont Press Association and a contributing writer for this newspaper.
