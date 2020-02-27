We can’t ignore it.
Climate change is real and its effects – more frequent and severe storms and flooding, more exposure to tick borne illnesses, rising temperatures and more frequent heat waves, and shorter winters – are all affecting the lives and livelihood of Vermonters today.
In the last decade, Vermont has experienced 18 federally designated disasters, triple the number in the previous decade. Climate scientists and state government officials expect these events to worsen in the next 30 years.
Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions are the highest per capita of any state in the Northeast, including New York. While every other Northeastern state has seen a decline, our emissions are 13% higher than 1990 levels. Because of federal inaction, individual states have had to step in.
While Vermont has made strides towards a green economy, there is more for us to do.
We set aspirational goals in 2006 but without accountability and we have increased funding for electric vehicle charging stations and weatherization but without a clear and coordinated approach. Now, the Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act (H 688) which recently passed the House with strong bipartisan support (105-37) will set in place a coordinated plan and will outline a path to both adapt and develop the necessary resilience to withstand climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
I, along with the three other South Burlington State Representatives, voted yes.
The bill turns our existing goals into policy requirements. The greenhouse gas reduction targets are consistent with Governor Scott’s Paris Agreement promise and are similar to those of the other Northeastern states. In line with Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan, it requires that we cut carbon emissions 80% by 2050 and includes benchmarks along the way.
It allows Vermonters to hold the state accountable if the climate pollution requirements are ignored. It promotes the use of natural systems and working lands to capture and store carbon, protect against severe weather events and build community resilience. It requires that climate solutions reduce energy burdens and minimize negative impacts on rural areas and low-income Vermonters.
It also creates a Vermont Climate Council and charges them with drafting a strategic plan to ensure we achieve our climate commitments in a way that works for all Vermonters. To ensure that multiple perspectives are included, it creates an open, inclusive process that gives everyone, from framers to builders to local communities, a voice in crafting the state’s path forward.
Building more resilient communities and transitioning towards locally sourced clean energy is also good for the economy. Over the last decade, Vermont has averaged over $15 million in annual public infrastructure losses to severe weather events and this figure doesn’t include Tropical Storm Irene, nor does it include all the private property losses, the power outages, and the downed phone lines from those same weather disasters.
In addition, according to the State Treasurer, credit rating agencies are now taking into consideration adaption and resilience strategies when considering the credit risk of state and municipal bonds. The higher a state’s credit risk, the higher the interest rate you pay. Having a clear plan will be important. The bill is now in the Senate where they will do their due diligence in reviewing this work of the House in addressing climate change.
We had a robust discussion about this and other legislative issues this past Monday at our monthly Community Legislative Forum. Thank you. I look forward to seeing folks next week. Civic engagement is the backbone of our community. Please don’t forget to vote in the local election this coming Tuesday, March 3. Your opinion matters. Your vote will make a difference.