Can an e-bike cut down on the number of car miles I drive each year? That was the question I asked last October when I decided to buy a new, lightweight hybrid e-bike as a Christmas present.
Justifying the purchase likely influenced my decision to track my use, since I am self-employed and work out of my home. In other words, I don’t drive that much.
Still, local destinations five miles away or less make up a big percentage of my trips and most everyone else’s, but not most of my driving. The tally is in, and according to GoVermont, the easy-to-use phone app where I’ve tracked my local e-bike non-recreational trips, I’ve been able to reduce my vehicle miles by roughly 5 percent in one year. This is 280 miles out of an average of 5,500 miles per year.
That may not seem like much, but it’s twice the annual reduction in driving needed to meet fossil fuel reduction targets for every driver in South Burlington under South Burlington’s new climate action plan. Since I don’t ride when it’s below 40 degrees, this is based on eight months of use. Anyone who commutes by bike to work even 20 percent of the time would do dramatically better.
Besides being a great gift idea, riding any type of bike for essential trips is just one way to keep the planet from overheating. Combining local trips, walking instead of driving when possible, carpooling and using the free bus service are a few easy ways we can help by driving less.
And talk about fighting the high cost of gasoline; reduced consumption, other factors unchanged, helps lower fuel costs at the pump.
The $200 incentive from Green Mountain Power also made a dent in the price tag of the e-bike model I wanted, which was one that I could easily carry up steps or lift onto a rack. Most e-bike models are bulky and weigh in at 55 pounds or more, but this sleek looking specialized TurboVado SL5.4 model with a lower-powered motor and a smaller battery is 34 pounds fully equipped with lights, racks, fenders and a computer that tracks useful information like speed, mileage and remaining battery power. It can go up to 60 miles with assist and can be ridden with or without power.
Full disclaimer, I do often ride a bike recreationally that is not power assisted. Wanting a little help getting there faster and easier on the hills between me and the bank, library, grocery shopping or dentist appointments, a model like mine works great. A set of bags that attach to the rear rack is essential for quick trips to the store, as is a high-quality bike lock. Both are great gifts to put on your holiday wish list.
As an experienced bicyclist, I go the same speed with an e-bike as I do with my lighter-weight touring bike when riding on shared-use paths. All riders, walkers, runners, strollers and scooter riders need to always be alert to other users of the path network. Having an electric motor does not change this.
Educating newer users to common rules is a continuous process, especially learning to warn walkers when you’re approaching from behind by ringing a bell or a simple call out “on your left.” As any rider of shared paths can attest, a bump caused by a root, valve cover, hole or slippery leaves are hazards that cannot be ignored, so traveling at a safe speed is common sense.
Where the e-bike really helps save time is when riding in a bike lane or roadway. Sometimes the most efficient route to a destination involves roads, preferably with a 5-foot or wider bike lane. Serious bike commuters know to “take the lane” when there is no other option. This is where an e-bike, being able to keep up with slower urban traffic, makes a big difference. It is important, however, to have lights and good mirrors on your bike or helmet, as awareness of all other road users and safe riding skills are critical.
Creating safer routes for every South Burlington resident to use bikes or other less polluting options for local trips is a part of the South Burlington Climate Action Plan, and one mission of the city’s bike and pedestrian committee. Visitors are welcome to our monthly meetings (in-person or online). In the meantime, have a safe and happy holiday season.
Donna J. Leban, a licensed architect and lighting design consultant and member of South Burlington Bike and Pedestrian Committee, has owned a home in South Burlington for 30 years. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
