Energy efficiency is important whether you have an older home or are building or buying a new one.
Energy audits: Audits or energy assessments are examinations of a home’s exterior construction or envelope and the systems within the home. Audits measure the amount of energy a property uses and identify why and where energy is being lost.
Frequent causes of energy loss are leaky windows, a poorly sealed attic, ductwork tears and invisible cracks. An audit can help determine how much energy a home uses, where a home is inefficient, and which problem areas and fixes to prioritize to save energy and improve the comfort of a home.
How audits work: Professional auditors rely on various tools, including blower door tests and thermographic inspections to examine the whole house to find air infiltration or loss; pinpoint hidden, hard-to-reach spots where insulation is lacking or failing; and assess performance of a home’s systems.
An energy auditor will start by looking at the exterior of your home to find any major issues or leaks from windows, walls and eaves. Then they will check the attic to ensure it is insulated properly and electrical lines are properly sealed. They will examine your furnace and water heater.
They may check lightbulbs to make sure you are using the most energy efficient bulbs. These tests require around four hours. An auditor uses data and utility costs to identify the improvement projects that will boost a home’s efficiency. Once the audit is complete, the auditor will provide a report outlining energy consumption, a final energy grading, and suggestions to cut energy costs on energy bills.
Benefits: By making recommended upgrades following a home energy assessment, homeowners can save between 5-30 percent on energy bills, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. And repairs aren’t always costly. For instance, some upgrades, such as air sealing and insulation, can be completed using a do-it-yourself approach. For examples, visit energystar.gov or energy.gov.
Prepare for an audit: List your home’s problems, including drafty spaces, hot rooms and sweaty windows. Be prepared to give copies of utility bills to the auditor. For a professional to reach different parts of your home, you may need to do some advance work to ensure they can gain access to heating equipment, basement, attic and other areas. To prepare for an audit, close all windows and doors, extinguish wood burning appliances and make a list of all appliances and their energy source.
They’ll also want to know your habits, including:
• The number of residents living in the house and whether people are home during the day.
• Average thermostat settings for summer and winter and during the daytime and evenings.
• Unused rooms.
Costs: The cost of a professional audit depends on a home’s size and location, and it’s often possible to get free or low-cost audits through your utility company. Talk with the auditor to learn what rebates may be available. Consider hiring a certified home energy rater.
Locate professionals:
• Vermont Gas, vgsvt.com
• Efficiency Vermont, efficiencyvermont.com
• Building Performance Institute, bpi.org
• Energy Star, energystar.gov
• Residential Energy Services Network, hersindex.com
• Energy Saver, energysaver.vermont.gov
When building a new home, you will want to follow Vermont’s residential building energy standards. Initially passed by the Legislature in 1997, these are minimum standards of energy efficiency that have been applied to virtually all new residential construction in Vermont since July 1998, with regular updates through 2020.
The Vermont residential energy code encompasses two requirements: A technical requirement (minimum standards for energy-efficient building components and construction practices); and a certification requirement for reporting compliance. It is one of the few energy codes in the country where someone can self-certify compliance. The law recognizes that it is the builder’s responsibility to understand the code, to build to the minimum technical efficiency standards, and then to certify (on a one-page form) that the building complies with the law.
Plan reviews or final inspections may be required by building code officials. However, an air leakage test by a certified inspector is now required for all homes.
The following buildings must comply to these standards: Detached one- and two-family dwellings; multi-family and all other residential dwellings three stories or fewer in height; additions, alterations, renovations and repairs to existing residential buildings; factory-built modular homes not on a permanent chassis; residential buildings commencing construction on or after Sept. 1, 2020. More at bit.ly/44Wd8v0.
Real estate agent Amanda Gerlack of South Burlington holds a National Association of Realtors’ green designation. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
