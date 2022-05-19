Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah F. George has announced her bid to seek re-election.
George has served as the state’s attorney for Chittenden County since January 2017 after Gov. Phil Scott appointed her to the position. In 2018 she won the election with 99.1 percent of the vote.
“After more than 11 years as a prosecutor and the last five as state’s attorney, the importance of this role has never been clearer to me,” she said in a press release. “I have exercised the immense power given to me by the people of Chittenden County with fairness and respect. I have served our community by providing opportunity, intervention, and support to victims, families and people charged with crimes.”
“My office has implemented bold policies that promote safe, healthy and strong communities. We have more work to do, and I look forward to hearing from the voters of Chittenden County over the next few months.”
George said her office has focused on achieving meaningful public safety goals, protecting the community, and addressing racial equity, harm reduction, mental illness and poverty.
More at sarahforstatesattorney.com.
