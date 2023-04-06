Former school board members call for expanded board

As former members of the South Burlington School Board, we are writing to encourage and support the expansion of elected board membership from five to seven members.
We are aware that the South Burlington City Council is also considering organizational changes that may be recommended by the charter committee in the next few months and believe that expanding representation on the school board and council reflects the city’s growth and the increasingly complex needs that demand time and attention, diverse expertise, community input and taxpayer support.
We do not believe a ward system is necessary on the school board as the mission of public schools spans the pre-kindergarten through grade 12 continuum, regardless of geographic representation.
The accompanying chart documents the districts and supervisory unions that make up Chittenden County public schools. The average number of board members across these seven organizations is just over nine people. Even if you exclude the supervisory unions from the calculation, the average number of board members is about seven.
The large supervisory unions comprise several towns, which elect school board representatives for their respective populations. These larger boards represent unique geographic interests. Though South Burlington is not as geographically diverse, the increasing enrollment and required taxpayer-approved budget support a broader base of representation, as evidenced below with over eight board members as a comparative target.
Then, there is the work of the board. We want to encourage people to volunteer for board service and recognize that the minimum number of warned meetings alone can be 30 to 40 per year, excluding subcommittee work. The availability of all members of a smaller board has the potential to limit the work that can be accomplished, absent a quorum, and result in tied votes on motions that would fail as a result and stall board efforts.
This is exacerbated when board members may have to recuse themselves from voting due to conflicts of interest, as is the case with the current board regarding collective bargaining contracts. Expanding the number of board seats would enhance some critical mass of board attendance, discussion of issues and, ultimately, action.
Adding staggered terms for the newly added members would encourage effective onboarding of new members and continuity of decision-making capacity related to matters before the board at the time of election.
Boards around the state often work through subcommittees, which reflect their unique interests and may align with their professional and life experience. This structure allows deeper dives in such areas as community engagement, finance, facilities and operations, policy and governance, diversity, equity and inclusion and personnel and curriculum without violating open meeting law.
These subcommittees would have responsibility to report to the full board with information and recommendations for action. Of course, other subcommittees are formed on more of a short-term basis, at the discretion of the board and with administrative support. An expanded board would allow full participation in this subcommittee work without unduly taxing the same elected representatives repeatedly. This would, hopefully, encourage broader community participation in running for election and reelection to the board.
The challenges facing school boards across the state are many. By way of example, the funding formula for public education based on weighted pupils has changed and will directly impact the resources available to the South Burlington school district; special education grant funding has changed; three of the district’s facilities are overcrowded resulting in short-term fixes costing millions of dollars; learning losses and social-emotional needs associated with COVID-19 affect many of students; staff are stretched thin on a daily basis; health care costs are expected to increase by almost 13 percent; and one-time Elementary and Second School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are expiring.
This is an opportunity to shore up community oversight and representation over one of South Burlington’s vital assets, its public school system. The reputation of the school district is what has attracted many of our burgeoning population to South Burlington, and it is what keeps families here long after their children have grown.
We urge you to recommend an increase of the school board to seven members to both the school board and charter committee.
Julie Beatty, Diane Bugbee, Bridget Burkhardt, Rich Cassidy, Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Patrick Leduc and Brian Minier are all former members of the South Burlington School Board.
