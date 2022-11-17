Yogi Berra is credited with the maxim, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” He was giving fellow catcher Joe Garagiola directions to his house. He was saying that either choice at the fork would lead to Berra’s place where Garagiola needed to go.
Our dilemma today is fatefully different. As Americans in our third century, we too face a critical decision, but the choice too many of us and too many of our political leaders are making ends in our destruction. Where our destiny now divides, only one road leads to safe harbor for our people and survival for our self-governing republic.
I don’t mean there’s only one acceptable position on most public questions. I favor reasoned compromise on all but the most morally unambiguous issues. And it’s not hard to find lots of Americans, including me, who call for an end to partisan stalemate. I wish more voters and politicians, both progressives and conservatives, were willing to place the common good above jockeying for position in the next election.
That’s assuming, of course, that there is a next election. These things don’t happen automatically.
The fork in the road that I’m talking about isn’t a matter of competing public policy options. The choice that’s upon us touches nothing less than our country’s preservation.
Nothing in the sphere of civil government ranks above our solemn, constitutionally ordained obligation to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.” Our posterity means our children. Liberty doesn’t mean my right to refuse to wear a mask and thereby expose other Americans to disease. It certainly doesn’t grant me license to impose my religion on you, a tyranny forbidden by the First Amendment.
If you don’t believe me, don’t consult representatives Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Greene. Check with James Madison. He wrote the First Amendment. It prohibits the establishment of an official government religion. Or ask his friend Thomas Jefferson. Our third president wrote that the government of the United States “gives to bigotry no sanction” and “to persecution no assistance.”
Liberty is my right to worship freely and declare my opinions about public issues. Liberty is the rule of law, respect for the law and equality before the law. It’s my right to vote without contrived impediments. It’s the unalienable ideal that makes slavery anathema.
It sickens me that mine may be the last generation to live out our lives in a free America. I grieve for American children who never know liberty as I have known it, and for parents who lose their liberty in the name of liberty. I shudder at the resurgent persecution increasingly unleashed on special victims.
Political violence is growing more commonplace every day. From local school board members to the highest federal officials, public servants and their families are targets of death threats. The husband of the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is attacked in his home, and his skull fractured by hammer blows. A chorus of Republican candidates, officeholders and leaders including the 45th president responds with jokes and mockery. Rally audiences laugh and cheer.
What kind of people are we becoming?
That same former president responded to losing an election by denying that he lost. He instigated an armed assault on Congress to prevent the certification of the new president-elect. MAGA allies in Congress and state capitals likened the insurrection’s televised brutality to a visit by tourists. When called to testify, a cast of complicit Trump aides refused to comply with lawful subpoenas.
Back in our republic’s early days, Congress imposed a tax on whiskey. When farmers in western Pennsylvania refused to pay, George Washington rode out from Philadelphia with Alexander Hamilton and an army numbering 13,000 to compel respect for lawful federal authority. The whiskey rebels submitted, and the tax was paid, but many Americans applauded the farmers and regarded them as patriots, just as many Trump supporters today exalt the seditionists who stormed the halls of Congress.
Our first president had a different take. He condemned the rebels’ rash, intemperate actions as “the treasonable fury of so small a portion of the United States.” He asserted his conviction that yielding to that coercive mob would violate our Constitution’s fundamental principle that “the will of the majority shall prevail.”
He further contended that the rebels’ ill-conduct reflected more than their mere opposition to the specific whiskey tax and was actually prompted by their hostility to order and government authority generally, a far more troubling, perilous motivation.
Republican candidates loyal to Trump have publicly declared that they’ll only accept 2022’s election results if they win. He calls them “proud election deniers.” MAGA voters nod in agreement. They believe their leaders’ entirely unsupported lies about stolen elections. Their leaders, however, know the only lies are in the leaders’ own mouths.
We have come to our fork in the road. It’s past time to acknowledge the truth to each other and to the still, small voice that is our conscience. On Jan. 6 we survived an attempted coup d’état launched by a traitorous president. That’s what we call it when it happens anywhere else. That’s what we should call it when it happens here to us.
This is no time for impotence or personal ambition. It’s a better thing to lose a democratic election than to lose democracy itself.
The evidence before our eyes is overwhelming and incontrovertible. Our memories are fresh. Justice must be served and satisfied.
The election dust is settling this morning. Democrats are giddier than they expected to be. Republicans are trying to put the best face on what must be for them a disappointing result. The same bile and the same clichés are already springing shamelessly from politicians’ lips.
What will we do when last night’s losing candidates pretend they didn’t lose? What will we do when we’re asked to swallow the first lie?
What does it say about us that we need to ask?
We have all around us children, grandchildren and grown children, our children and the children of others. They are the heirs of our republic, an imperfect wonder that belongs to us only because it was kept safe for us.
Now it’s our turn.
All we need is courage, wisdom, and decency.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.