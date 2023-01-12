Living and working in Vermont has really shown me the value of going green. It doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming. Sometimes the simplest changes make the greatest impact. Minor adjustments to your home can cut expenses and make a positive impact on your health and quality of life. Making your daily routine more sustainable can be as simple as learning some green basics, modifying your habits, and making informed choices.
Here are five simple changes:
• Make recycling a habit. Depositing plastics, paper and glass into recycling bins costs nothing, and it can help to preserve natural resources and keep trash out of landfills. There are many negative issues associated with landfills. Landfills emit toxins, leachate and greenhouse gases. Many household goods, including electronics, paint, chemicals and unused prescriptions don’t belong in the regular trash.
Whenever you buy something new, look for items made from recycled content. Recycle Rhonda — Rhonda Mace of the Chittenden Solid Waste District — has taught me the do’s and don’ts of recycling. Recycling doesn’t have to take up a ton of space in your home. There are attractive bins available and most find it helpful to keep them in your garage. Recycling helps reduce the number of times you’re taking out the trash and can help declutter your home. Learn more atcswd.net.
• Create a zero-waste kitchen. Vermont passed a mandatory composting law that aims to reduce waste. Instead of using the disposal or tossing food scraps, compost them. The practice keeps trash out of landfills and provides a natural way to enrich garden soil. Wooden spoons, dryer lint, cardboard Q-tips and other unexpected items are compostable.
You can compost on your own, use a service or drop off at the waste district. Whether you keep your compost on your counter or next to your trash, there are attractive bins available to blend into your home décor. Adding filters to your bins can help reduce the smell. Learn more about Vermont’s mission at scrapfoodwaste.org.
• Eliminate toxins. Carefully consider what you bring into your house. Chemicals in common household products, including shower curtains, cookware and furniture, can seep into your living space. That compromises indoor air quality and can cause health problems and worsen respiratory ailments.
Seek non-toxic options for paint, pesticides, cleaners, furniture and building materials. A green home is a happy home. More at bit.ly/3X8Qewz.
• Clean naturally. Though many associate a lemon or pine scent with cleanliness, such odors usually stem from cleaning products loaded with harsh chemicals that can be toxic to people, pets and the planet. Pick green-labeled cleaning products or mix up your own, using baking soda (an abrasive), vinegar (a disinfectant) and lemon (a deodorizer). Such alternatives are accessible, inexpensive and better for your health. Learn more at bit.ly/3GjMhON.
• Buy efficient electronics and appliances. Choose computers, office equipment, appliances and game consoles with the Energy Star label. By using less energy, such products cut your utility costs and have a lower impact on the environment. Your home will thank you later.
Making these simple modifications will help green your home.
Amanda Gerlack is a real estate agent with Nancy Jenkins Real Estate who holds a National Association of Realtors green designation. She has lived and worked in South Burlington for many years. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
