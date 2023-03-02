I’d like to take you briefly through an 11-year journey to upgrade my home to produce more energy than it consumes. My hope is that it is both educational and inspiring and will motivate you to take whatever steps you can on your own energy journey.
While the financial aspects of home upgrades are important, I will not discuss them. Almost all of the upgrades we did qualify for incentives, including federal tax credits and utility company rebates, many of which are income sensitive.
Our house is a split-level ranch with about 1,850 square feet of finished space, built in 1967, and has bedrooms above the garage. It originally had electric baseboard heat, and before we purchased it in 2008, was converted to an oil-fired boiler with hot-water baseboards and a zone for domestic hot water. The previous owner used around 400 gallons of oil annually with one occupant. Two adults and two children currently live here, and in 2019 we completed the final upgrades that pushed us to net positive energy. Here is a summary:
• The original windows were replaced with vinyl double-pane sometime before 2008.
• We immediately replaced all light bulbs with compact fluorescents, and then LEDs (light emitting diodes) when they were available.
• As appliances needed replacing, we always choose energy-efficient models.
• We got a professional home energy audit in 2009 to give a baseline for performance and to understand what could be done to improve the home’s energy performance. The blower door test result was 2,034 CFM50. This is a measure of how leaky the home is. Lower numbers mean it is less leaky.
• Based on the audit results, we hired a local company to apply 2 inches of spray foam to the ground floor box frame and overhang, air seal all wall plates, pipe holes, wire chases, light openings in the attic, and weatherstrip and insulate (R-30) the attic hatch. They also installed two chimney balloons in the fireplaces. The final blower door test result was 1,250 CFM50, a 39 percent reduction in air leakage.
• In 2011, we installed 2.1 kilowatts of solar panels with microinverters and a solar hot water system on a pole in the yard. Solar heated water from two 4-foot by 8-foot collectors is stored in a preheat tank next to the existing water tank. A small solar panel powers the solar hot water pump.
• In 2012, we switched from oil to natural gas, keeping the boiler and renting a new burner.
• In 2014, we spray-foam insulated about one-sixth of the upstairs walls while renovating the kitchen and dining room.
• In 2015, we got two cold-climate, mini-split heat pumps.
• In 2016, we replaced some windows with better insulating ones while having rot damage repaired from not having roof overhangs.
• In 2017, we bought a used 2015 Nissan Leaf electric car to use for local trips.
• In 2018, we installed a power-pipe drain, water-heat recovery unit while replacing the hot water tank and a damaged wall from where the old tank was leaking. This inexpensive, passive device captures drain water heat and transfers it to cold water entering the hot water tank, reducing demand on the hot water heater.
• In 2019 we switched to a heat pump water heater, installed a third cold-climate, mini-split heat pump, eliminated the natural gas boiler (and the chimney through the roof), disconnected from natural gas service, upgraded the bathroom vent fans to energy efficient ones and routed the exhaust out the gable wall of the attic, routed the main plumbing vent out the same wall to have no roof penetrations, added roof overhangs, replaced the shingle roof with standing seam metal, and installed 11.4 kW of solar panels with microinverters on the new roof. This work was done after analysis by energy professionals to have confidence that the house was well-insulated enough that we didn’t need the gas boiler anymore.
The house is now net positive — it produces more energy than it uses on an annual basis —including charging the electric car, charging the electric lawnmower and all other household electric uses. The house does not use any other energy source. The heat pumps have provided enough heat, even during the coldest winter nights, and if we need to, we could use space heaters for supplemental heat on occasion.
The heat pumps also provide air conditioning in the summer. We have not experienced any extended power outages, and our solar panels only work when connected to the electrical grid. With upgrades, the solar system could provide electricity during a power outage.
The graph on page 16 shows how the home’s energy usage has changed in source and quantity over time. Oil usage in gallons and natural gas usage was converted to kilowatt hours so they could be plotted on the same graph as electricity.
Keep in mind that since every home and its occupants are unique, the upgrades you make to your home will not be the same as mine. The key is to first understand how your home uses energy, and then take many steps over time as you have the resources to make each upgrade. When I took the first step, I didn’t know exactly how the journey would unfold, but that didn’t stop me from starting or continuing once I had started.
Keith Epstein is a founding member of the South Burlington Energy Committee and has lived in South Burlington since 2008. He is a freelance mechanical design engineer, with experience in renewable energy and efficiency. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the energy committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
