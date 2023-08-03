Last week, the House Committee on Commerce and Senate Committee on Economic Development had a heavy, but enlightening hearing about the economic state of the families, small businesses and downtowns in our communities affected by the floods.
What became clear is that this current moment is highly consequential. We are in a race against the clock as mold overtakes buildings, deadlines loom for federal relief and families and businesses are asked to make major decisions that deeply impact their future while they struggle through grief and trauma. Still, in this context, many are asking us to maintain a longer time horizon and seize this pivotal moment to build resiliency and ensure we can and will recover stronger.
Here are some of my major observations and takeaways:
Thinking fast
Families and businesses are already leveraged from the pandemic and cannot absorb high interest loans.
• Help is here and more is on the way, but the need for grants and zero interest loans is much higher than the amount of capital available in that form.
• Small Business Administration loans can carry up to 8 percent interest after the first year.
Regardless of the outcome, Vermonters should file for any federal or state aid for which they may be eligible to document the need and bring them into the flow of information and resources.
• Of the $733 million accounted for in Irene recovery, over $500 million was from federal sources.
• The more need demonstrated, the greater case the federal delegation can make for supplemental disaster relief.
• Most impacted Vermonters are eligible for either regular unemployment insurance or Disaster Unemployment Assistance and should make a claim in the next 30 days.
Unique challenges of this disaster include workforce shortages, housing crisis, interest rates and mold.
• There will need to be a massive marshaling of labor or no recovery can take place.
• We lost 4,000 units of housing in an already existing crisis and will need to expedite availability of temporary and permanent housing.
• High interest loans are far more expensive to buy down in this lending market.
• Many communities experienced level three contamination that will require significant mold remediation and health inspections.
Thinking slow
Lessons from Irene have resulted in climate resilient infrastructure and more efficient disaster response where rebuilding occurred, but the road to recovery was and is long, and those at the margins are more likely to experience life-altering, compounded impacts.
• Waterbury, Brandon and Brattleboro are examples of communities that were devastated in Irene but rebuilt their infrastructure and public buildings with hydraulic pressures and floodplain management in mind.
• Renters, immigrants and mobile home park residents are in danger of being left behind once again as resource flows are designed and disseminated without them at the table.
• A lack of clarity, misinformation and malicious scams are causing additional stress and confusion, and the antidote is access to patient, informed, in-person support with appropriate lingual and cultural translation services.
• We cannot dismiss deep socioeconomic disparities during a crisis — in fact, that is when we must lean into identifying and closing them.
We can be a national model for rural resilience in our climate adaptation, inclusion and nimbleness as we anticipate continuing to face numerous crises in quick succession.
• Our sense of community and volunteerism already puts us ahead of most places in terms of compassionate disaster response.
• Recovery will take years of investment in assessing, planning, and building differently.
• We have an opportunity to rebuild our communities and infrastructure in a climate-friendly, recovery-friendly and inclusive way.
• We need to move resources to our flood-affected communities to allow them to be experiment stations for the future of rural resilience.
Our committee is looking at a hearing in mid-August on housing and one further out on climate resilient infrastructure, and we look forward to partnering with all stakeholders to meet the enormity of this moment. As I will continue to say, the challenge is great, Vermonters are greater.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat from Shelburne, serves the towns of South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Milton, Burlington, St. George, Westford, Underhill, Jericho, Richmond, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Bolton in the Legislature.
