There was so much uncertainty as we returned (virtually) to the legislature last week.
Prior to the session, the joint fiscal office detailed upcoming budget pressures, even with a second federal stimulus package. The Democratic caucus nominated leadership for the biennium and agreed to focus on prioritizing COVID economic recovery. In our second day, following the insurgent storming of the U.S. Capitol, the House passed a resolution aligning with Gov. Phil Scott’s call for Pres. Donald Trump to “resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet or by the Congress.”
It is an honor to serve as one of four representatives in South Burlington, and I welcome your input. The pandemic’s disproportionate impact on lower income Vermonters ruptured our state’s fraying social safety net and illuminated the extraordinary challenges constituents faced in this profound time of need. Navigating outdated and overwhelmed unemployment online portals as well as the complexity of applying for food, fuel, and housing benefits were some of the frustrating issues shared with me.
I continue serving on the General, Housing, and Military Affairs Committee. Issues of concern include expanding affordable housing and childcare opportunities, strengthening unions, providing a living wage, increasing the number of recovery beds available, and protecting our homeless. Constituents also talked with me about food sensitivity issues. As well, the committee will work with the National Guard and their families during the upcoming deployments.
As we focus on rebuilding the economy, the critical shortage of affordable housing and childcare must be addressed. More work needs to be done to move our minimum wage to $15 per hour — over 40,000 Vermonters will be impacted. Paid family and medical leave should be reintroduced. If we had access to these benefits, a disproportionate share of women would not have left the workforce.
The most marginalized cannot be left behind. During the pandemic, 2,126 adults and 386 children who were homeless were moved out of shelters into hotels in order to mitigate contagion. Once the emergency period winds down, it is imperative to have a humane transition plan. This will be daunting, and highlights the need for a more integrated system, from emergency shelters to supportive permanent housing solutions.
Tragically, last year Vermont set a new record for deaths from overdoses. Recovery homes are a key component of treatment alternatives, providing a shared living residence supporting persons grappling with substance use disorders, prohibiting use of alcohol and illegal drugs, and assisting residents in accessing support services including medication-assisted treatment. I worked with advocates and stakeholders to strengthen a bill from last session, and will be reintroducing a revision seeking to increase the number of needed recovery beds statewide
Two other issues I worked on last biennium will hopefully be reintroduced: a homeless bill of rights prohibiting discrimination against people without homes and a eugenics apology resolution to all Vermonters harmed as a result of state-sanctioned eugenically inspired sterilization programs that targeted members of Abenaki bands, Vermonters of mixed racial or French-Canadian heritage, the poor, and persons with disabilities.
Over the past year, many lessons were learned legislating through COVID. Under-resourced nonprofit service providers, already stretched too thin, partnered in consortiums of community-based groups to heroically meet the dire needs throughout the state. These inter-agency coalitions delivered essential services in regionally specific ways and will need ongoing support.
As well, both the House and Senate collaborated across party lines with Scott to streamline processes and fast track support for Vermonters. As a part-time citizen legislator, I found this to be efficient and effective. The pandemic highlighted the need for a more holistic legislative paradigm breaking down policy silos in both chambers. I look forward to further cooperation in the challenging months ahead.
Please join me and your elected legislators at the next Zoom forum hosted by South Burlington Library on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Details can be found at southburlingtonlibrary.org/528/legislative-forum-online.
