Earlier this month I had the pleasure of sitting down for coffee with the South Burlington School District’s new director of diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism, and social emotional learning, Monica Desrochers.
Right away I asked her some big questions: What does a director of diversity do day to day? How will her work impact the district? Why should taxpayers get behind the position?
Desrochers responded with some big questions herself: What does the community want out of public education? What kinds of people are we hoping to prepare for our community? What do students need to become highly satisfied individuals and why does it matter in the first place if students are highly satisfied?
Over the course of the conversation, we began to develop an analogy for public education. Educational systems used to be built much like monocrop agriculture. For non-farming readers, monocropping is the practice of working to grow one specific type of seed and grow it well.
In monocropping systems everything is built around nourishing a specific seed and getting the most out of the resources available for that type of seed. Corn, for example. However, if you happen to be something different than a corn seed, you may find ways to thrive on the outskirts of the field, or you may be weeded out or treated with pesticides.
Data has shown us that monocropping is not good for communities as it diminishes soil health, creates unsustainability, contributes negatively to climate change and weakens local food systems. In contrast, permaculture and small-scale farming have the opposite effect. They strengthen local communities and create biodiverse ecosystems that offer a cornucopia of nourishment for a community.
Our world is changing, and we need more than corn to nourish our community. Educators today are being tasked with preparing students for jobs that don’t even exist yet. If, as a community, we claim to support lifelong learning, how can we ensure that all our students are getting access to the education that they need to develop those skills?
A good first step is ensuring we have a director of diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism and social emotional learning. In this role, Desrochers’ job is to look at our public education ecosystem and determine where students are thriving, and where there is room for improvement. She said one of the first things she plans to do is start listening: listening to students, families, teachers, support staff, administrators and community members. She will evaluate academic and behavioral data to see who in the system is experiencing disproportionate outcomes and modify instruction and train staff accordingly.
This will be the continued work of change in the district that will take teamwork, time, empathy and structural change. She hopes to listen, look, learn evaluate the data — and then look again — constantly developing a cohesive perspective of our whole picture.
Education used to be built around the idea that all students were just empty vessels waiting to be filled with knowledge before graduating into the world and joining our communities. Today we know that that philosophy doesn’t honor who students are, where they come from or what they have to offer.
Students are not empty vessels, but diverse seeds waiting to be planted and nourished with the specific set of conditions they require to be fully realized, healthy versions of themselves, and highly satisfied problem solvers who are ready to join the larger community.
The amount of data that there is to know exponentially increases every year. That’s a different world than many of us were educated in, and education needs to change to reflect the world that students are preparing to become members of. If you care about public education, I encourage you to ask yourself what Desrochers asked me: If we want our schools to build a proud tradition and a legacy of South Burlington, what should students be experiencing and accessing in our schools? How do we offer education to all students that promotes lifelong learning, problem solving, emotional regulation, creativity, vibrancy and highly satisfied individuals?
I would say it’s by making sure that we have a director of diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism, and social emotional learning that understands where education is, where it’s going and how to assist the district with its specific student populations through in the most equitable and diverse way possible.
If you’ve read about Monica Desrochers, you know she’s more than up to this task and we are thrilled to have her. She will lead and develop systems to support change through teamwork with superintendent Violet Nichols, the school board, administrators, educators and the community.
I am hoping to check back with her after her first 60 days to see how things are going and what she’s learned about our district so far. One thing she did note is that even from her interview experience, it’s clear that South Burlington takes pride in its schools and students.
I look forward to the work ahead and all the changes and big impacts she will have on our students and community in the future.
Chelsea Tillinghast is a member of the South Burlington School Board.
