Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.