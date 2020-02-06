When the Legislature reconvened for the second year of the biennium on Jan. 7, there were a number of issues carried over from last spring. The Senate had approved an amendment to the state constitution and the House voted (145-0) to reaffirm that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in Vermont. Because this is a constitutional amendment, both the Senate and the House will have to vote again in the next biennium and then this issue will be put on the statewide ballot for voters to decide.
Two major issues, raising the minimum wage and a paid family and medical leave insurance program, had not reached agreement with both the House and Senate before last spring’s recess, so Committees of Conference were assigned with three members from each body negotiating agreements. Both were affirmed and sent to the governor’s desk.
The Committee of Conference compromise for Paid Family and Medical Leave (H.107) provides 12 weeks of bonding for each parent; eight weeks for family care; and six weeks of voluntary, opt-in benefits for the employee’s own illness. Benefit amounts, contribution rates, employee eligibility, program administration, implementation, and studies were included.
Regarding minimum wage, I had the honor of serving on the Committee of Conference (S.23), along with South Burlington’s Senator Michael Sirotkin, that increases the current rate of $10.96 to $11.75 in January 2021 and $12.55 in January 2022. As part of this bill, the Office of Legislative Council and Joint Fiscal Office will report on minimum wage for tipped, student and agricultural workers. These studies will help committees of jurisdictions delve more deeply into how Vermonters are compensated.
Passing this much-needed incremental increase impacts 40,000 of our lowest paid workers. An individual working full-time at minimum wage will receive approximately $5,000 more in wages over the next two years. This is also a gender equity issue, as women are a disproportionate share of workers currently earning less than $11 per hour.
Last week, the governor vetoed family leave and at press time it was unclear what he was going to do with minimum wage. If he vetoes both bills, the two chambers will need two-thirds of their members to override.
While not voting on the floor of the House, I was in committee (General, Housing, and Military Affairs) listening to introductions on bills regarding collective bargaining rights, year-round daylight savings time, sports wagering, and a homeless bill of rights, among other issues. Reports were delivered from the Commissioners of Liquor and Lottery and the State Treasurer on Housing Funding and Finance. As well, a joint hearing was held with the Human Services Committee on Homeless Awareness Day.
Two bills, I am co-sponsoring on compliance for gender-free bathrooms (H.556) and defining, certifying, compliance and zoning for recovery residences (H.783) were introduced. I will report on these in future columns as they progress in the Legislature.
Community meetings were aplenty, including participating on the marketing committee to support the new library’s fundraising campaign. And, on Monday last week, I attended a breakfast with the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce followed by a legislative forum with Kidsafe Collaborative. Later that afternoon, I met with art teachers at South Burlington High School before the monthly legislative meeting with constituents at the library.
Our next monthly legislators’ meeting is Feb. 24 at the South Burlington Public Library, 6:30 to 8 p.m. I hope you can join me and your other elected representatives. I welcome your input and look forward to the conversation - feel free to contact me anytime.