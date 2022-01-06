As you may know, there has been a great influx of federal dollars to states in order to respond to the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus. In terms of schools, this is known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding. This federal money came in three waves in response to different points in the evolving pandemic.
The first infusion of money came in March 2020, very shortly after coronavirus went worldwide, becoming a true pandemic. These funds were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are known as ESSER I funds. Essentially, these funds facilitated the sudden pivot to remote instruction that characterized the spring of 2020.
The second installment was approved in December 2020, and is known as the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA Act), or ESSER II. In broad strokes, this funding was an acknowledgement that the pandemic had not been contained and that instruction would continue under extraordinary circumstances requiring extra resources.
The third and most recent tranche of federal money was approved in March, and is known as the American Rescue Plan, or ESSER III. Again, broadly speaking, this money is meant to assist schools in pivoting back to in-person instruction and to address learning and developmental deficits that have occurred during the last year and a half.
A great deal of the federal money now being spent is going toward social-emotional learning. Social-emotional learning was present for many years before COVID-19, but has become even more important during the pandemic. It encompasses students’ ability to understand their own emotions and feelings, to self-regulate and to succeed academically.
When a student is too dysregulated or upset, learning is not possible. This social-emotional learning approach is common at the elementary and, to some degree, at the middle school level; it is hoped that it can even expand to the high school level.
One of the most common social-emotional learning approaches is positive behavioral intervention support. A version of this approach is in place at slightly more than half of Vermont’s schools, including South Burlington — primarily at the elementary level. Before COVID-19, approximately 80 percent of students were able to succeed with universal supports, 15 percent with targeted support, and 5 percent with intensive supports. Picture a pyramid with the large majority of students benefitting from basic supports; a second, smaller tier requiring more targeted support; and a third, very small tier, requiring intensive support.
Basic supports involve a change in traditional school culture, shifting from strategies of punishment, shaming and isolation to a school-wide focus on positive expectations and behaviors. At level 2, these supports prescribe behavioral intervention and academic support in small groups for students not succeeding with basic supports alone. For the small portion of students unable to succeed with basic and targeted supports, level three involves more intensive, individualized support for students.
Since the advent of the coronavirus, it is estimated that the populations needing targeted and intensive supports have each increased by about 5 percent. Because these increases come at the resource-intensive tip of the pyramid, these relatively small numbers take on large significance in the school budget.
Even before the emergence of the coronavirus, the concentration of resources at the targeted and intensive portions of the spectrum was likely not sustainable. While some of the federal money will go toward temporarily increasing full-time equivalents to deal with our current, emergent situation, a portion will also go toward training and retaining employees as part of a move to strengthen universal supports so that they serve a broader slice of our student population.
Our task going forward is to build necessary support into the everyday educational model — replacing reactive punitive measures with proactive preventive measures. When we speak of equity, we refer to the ability of all students to fully access their education. Only by treating equity as a universal, or tier one issue, and by incorporating this sort of support at the most basic level can we hope to both reduce costs in the long term and also to allow all our students full access to the quality education that our district and our community hope to provide.
I want to thank Joanne Godek, South Burlington’s director of educational support systems for taking the time to speak with me, and also for the 24 years of service she has provided our schools. Godek recently announced her retirement, effective Jan. 31
The information in this article comes courtesy of three sources: an interview I had with Godek; information gleaned from the Vermont Agency of Education website; and a two-part WCAX series that Godek pointed me to, which you can find at bit.ly/3eJ9CvG and bit.ly/3zf38yj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.