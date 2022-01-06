A wise spiritual leader in my faith tradition used to advise us to be guided by our faith and not our fears. Faith can dispel fear and so can facts. Fear can leave us paralyzed into inaction, or into making unwise choices. Fear was the undercurrent in city councilor Thomas Chittenden’s and Vince Bolduc’s opinion pieces advocating for the destruction of South Burlington’s rural lands in order to build more housing developments. (Thomas Chittenden, “Councilor expresses concerns about land regulations,” Dec. 16, 2021, and Vince Bolduc, “Better urban, regional planning will only help global warming,” Dec. 16, 2021.)

Chittenden expressed his fear of the city being sued over its draft land regulations, and Bolduc, of the city’s affordable housing committee, expressed his fear of car emissions on climate change. Fortunately, the facts, as well as faith in the goodwill of people, can dispel these fears.

City lawyers reviewed the new land regulations and found them legally sound. Of course, that does not stop others from threatening frivolous lawsuits as the University of Vermont just did. It seemed that the councilor was afraid of opposing the wishes of his employer. Yet, he wrote that the university has demonstrated “expert land stewardship,” so therefore we can encourage UVM to continue that stewardship and preserve the forested and open lands they own in South Burlington.

He mentions his fear that landowners will sue us because new zoning rules may require them to conserve a portion of their land. However, the fact is there are some landowners who want to conserve their lands in service of the greater good. Perhaps, Chittenden and Bolduc have plans to conserve some of the rural lands they own.

There was also Chittenden’s fear of wasting the infrastructure that the city installed in the rural lands decades ago, no doubt without any thought to its impact on the climate. This decision resulted in suburban sprawl, and even prompted Smart Growth Vermont to tell South Burlington that building on our rural lands runs counter to smart growth principles. We now know that developments over open lands contribute to climate change.

Chittenden fears that “we are overconserving.” The facts will assuage his fears.

Only a few land areas in the city are truly conserved. Most of our rural lands, even those zoned as natural resource protection areas, can be re-zoned for housing. Even the new draft zoning regulations fall short of conservation. They actually remove existing protection for farmlands, grasslands and fertile soils.

And, while they added protections for some wildlife habitats, they allowed dense housing developments to be built over other wildlife habitat areas and on lands identified as containing high value natural resources.

Fears of overconserving are unfounded.

Bolduc’s fears center on the impact car emissions have on the climate, and he says that the transportation sector accounts for 45 percent of Vermont’s greenhouse gases. However, a significant amount of those emissions come from diesel powered trucks, not cars. Fortunately, automotive technologies are available to eliminate car emissions, and broadband expansion will reduce commuting and even some car use altogether.

The fact is that a far more serious problem without a solution in the foreseeable future is development. Buildings and construction are responsible for 39 percent of all carbon emissions. Their operational emissions account for 28 percent.

He also fears that other Vermont towns will build houses if South Burlington does not. The reality is that other towns do not base their land decisions on what South Burlington does. Look around. Even though South Burlington’s growth rate exceeded all other Vermont towns, this has not prevented housing developments from being built in Shelburne, Hinesburg, Milton, Jericho, Colchester or Essex.

Both say our primary focus should be on what’s good for other towns, and that South Burlington should do what Chittenden County planners want. But sacrificing our open lands for the good of other towns or the county, will inevitably be followed by calls for these towns to sacrifice for other towns or other counties, followed by calls to sacrifice the counties for the good of the state, followed by calls for Vermont to sacrifice its open lands for the good of the country.

This is happening across the U.S. and, as a result, open green lands are disappearing as developments proliferate. The natural resources lands preserved in South Burlington, or anywhere else, benefit everyone.

Conservation measures and actions to address climate change begin at home. Our use of fossil fuels produce the greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Fortunately, the natural world (trees, grasslands, soils, wetlands) has the ability to absorb the gases we produce. But, if we pave over them to add more housing, we are producing even more greenhouse gases, and at the same time destroying that which can help us mitigate climate change impacts.

Saving open lands from housing developments has a triple benefit. It avoids the use of massive amounts of fossil fuel in the construction of buildings, it avoids the use of fossil fuels for lighting, heating and cooling these buildings, and it retains the land to sequester greenhouse gases.

Chittenden says we are “overconserving swaths of South Burlington for the wrong reasons.” The reason why I, along with many other residents, are trying to get the city to conserve lands that contain important natural resources is because of our sense of stewardship of the earth, our sense of responsibility to those who come after us, and our sense of obligation to address the climate crisis.

Let us all be guided by these reasons, by scientific facts, and by our faith in the altruism of others, and not by unfounded fears.

Rosanne Greco is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, former South Burlington City Council chair, and a current board member of the South Burlington Land Trust.