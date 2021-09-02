Ascension Lutheran Church in South Burlington has done a lot of work in relation to care for water in the Lake Champlain watershed.
The church’s Care for Creation Committee has wrestled with how to educate and advocate for a clean environment. We are part of a group of several Lutheran congregations throughout New England who believe that care for water is a moral issue.
Water is the basis for life. Having clean water should be the right of all human beings, as well as of the manifold numbers of plants and animals with whom we share Earth. Further, the earth charter (earthcharter.org) stipulates the use of the precautionary principle and the need to “take action to avoid the possibility of serious or irreversible environmental harm.”
We have recently become aware of forever chemical contaminants known as PFAs, which have found their way into soil, groundwater, lakes and streams, as well as the human body. There is growing international concern about these chemicals, which have also become a problem in Vermont.
These substances are a group of more than 5,000 man-made, toxic chemicals used in a variety of products. Two types of these substances have been phased out of production in the U.S., but not out of our environment. Further, these two types have been replaced by other forms of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances that cause severe threats to our health and environment.
Why should we be concerned? These chemicals do not break down in the environment. They can be found in water, air, dust, fish, food, food wrappers, cosmetics, clothing, fire-fighting foam and many household products.
Are they present in Vermont? Yes, they are present in 24 contaminated sites across the state: six military sites, 12 landfills, five industrial sites and one airport.
The Vermont National Guard continues to use perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in firefighting foams. There are fluorine-free alternatives used successfully around the world, including by the Danish and Norwegian armed forces, and at several international airports, such as Heathrow, Gatwick, Charles De Gaulle and Dubai.
We must switch to fluorine-free alternatives in the U.S. and in Vermont. The bottom line is that the cost to clean up perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — often at taxpayers’ expense — is far greater than the cost to use safer alternatives.
Further, we can avoid products that include perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. While it is not easy to distinguish which products contain them, we should check out products with words non-stick, water-resistant or stain-resistant. The Environmental Working Group has created guides to find the safest products. (ewg.org)
Finally, the Environmental Working Group can tell you where your water comes from. The federal advisory limit of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in water is 70 parts per thousand. The Vermont state advisory is 20 ppt of five different kinds of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, while the Harvard School of Public Health recommends only 1 ppt. We should be aware that many single-use water bottles, as well as bottled water, contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and other hazardous chemicals.
How can you get involved? In Vermont, a coalition of individuals interested in perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl contamination from the military, as well as other forms of contamination, are providing advocacy and education for all interested individuals. The Vermont Military Poisons Project has a wealth of information on social media.
We must be vigilant to protect our water. Our faith asks this from us.
Rev. Dr. Nancy Wright is pastor at Ascension Lutheran Church in South Burlington.
