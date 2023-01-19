Our annual remembrance of the great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. affords us many opportunities to reflect on the pursuit of equality as members of our communities, in our state, and across the nation. We often remember MLK’s unifying message in his famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech that our children ought to one day be judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.
In that speech, however, King began to articulate other dreams that we must still strive to make a reality. Among them was that Black Americans receive a fair shake at accessing housing and economic opportunity. As he states of the post-Emancipation era, “One hundred years later, the Negro lives on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity. One hundred years later, the Negro is still languished in the corners of American society and finds himself an exile in his own land. … America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked ‘insufficient funds.’”
Access to safe housing and stable homeownership remained an integral part of King’s work. In fact, the Fair Housing Act, which prohibited discrimination in the sale and rental of housing, was signed into law one week after his assassination. Today, 55 years later, the act is still in place, but we remain a long way off from realizing King’s dream of housing for all. While we have achieved victories in equitable and affordable housing, we should remain steadfast in the fight for housing equality.
We are not immune from this fight here in Vermont. Unfortunately, though often unintentionally, Vermont has the fifth- largest racial homeownership gap in the country. While homeownership for white Vermonters tracks the national average at around 72 percent of families, it is a deeply concerning 21 percent for Black families. However we got here, this gap must be openly discussed and addressed, especially with 24,000 open jobs statewide and 90 percent of our population growth in the past decade coming from the increase in people of color.
The lack of affordable options like townhouses, duplexes and starter homes have worsened the prospects for young families and newcomers. Black Vermonters are actually worse off than they were 50 years ago, when their state’s homeownership rate was 38 percent. This speaks to an ongoing housing and demographic crisis that is trending in the wrong direction.
As the chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Housing, these figures weigh heavily on my mind. “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein is prominently displayed and discussed in my committee this year as we write an affordable housing and homeownership bill. I encourage others to read it to better understand how we have continually failed Black Americans and others in the pursuit of the centerpiece of the American Dream — a place to call home.
It is now up to all of us to make it right — for our Black neighbors, for our young families, for our rural communities and for all Vermonters. Every family deserves not just housing, but a home. Home is where we find warmth and safety, peace and sanctuary. Home is where we gather to celebrate life’s gains and losses, where our children can do their homework uninterrupted, where our grandparents can transmit wisdom.
This work will not be easy; the most meaningful change never is. I leave you with a quote from Dr. King that I return to most often: “Cowardice asks the question, ‘Is it safe?’ Expediency asks the question, ‘Is it politic?’ Vanity asks the question, ‘Is it popular?’ But, conscience asks the question, ‘Is it right?’ And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because one’s conscience tells one that it is right.”
Have a blessed and reflective Martin Luther King Day.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat from Shelburne, serves the towns of South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Milton, Burlington, St. George, Westford, Underhill, Jericho, Richmond, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Bolton in the Legislature.
