October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and has been since 1989. While October is the month for shining a spotlight, we need to be aware of domestic violence throughout the year.
What is domestic violence? The Vermont Department of Health defines domestic violence as a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviors which can include physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse. These behaviors may occur separately or together.
Physical violence is explained as the intentional use of physical force with the potential for causing death, disability, injury or harm. Physical violence includes but is not limited to scratching, pushing, shoving, throwing, grabbing, biting, choking, shaking, slapping, punching, burning, using weapons or restraints or one’s body, size or strength against another person.
Sexual violence is explained as forcing a partner to take part in a sexual act when the partner does not or is not able to give consent.
Psychological violence, also known as emotional violence, is explained as including but not limited to humiliating another, controlling what that person can and cannot do, withholding information from that person, deliberately doing something to make the person feel diminished or embarrassed, isolating the person from friends and family or denying access to money or other basic resources.
The Department of Health overview also references stalking and threats. Stalking is defined as harassing or threatening behavior that an individual engages in repeatedly: following a person, appearing at a person’s home or work place, making harassing phone calls, leaving written messages or objects or vandalizing a person’s property. Threats of physical or sexual violence include the use of words, gestures, weapons or other means to communicate the intent to cause death, disability, injury or physical harm.
The health department overview further notes that half of all homicides in Vermont are due to domestic violence and most of those deaths are firearm related. As you read this, please take a moment. Remember and honor the life of Anako (Annette) Lumumba, our neighbor. The nightmare of domestic violence had invaded her life and her children’s lives. She died by gunshot in May 2018, at her home, here in a lovely South Burlington neighborhood.
Who is impacted by domestic violence? The most basic of basics concerning domestic violence is the fact that it is an equal opportunity nightmare. Anyone of any gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, race, income or level of education can find themselves facing domestic violence. Anyone, including someone who might be right next door or across the street.
The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence estimates that 41,000 Vermonters are victims of domestic or sexual violence every year, with about 10,000 of those being children.
What is this network? The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is a coalition of 15 member organizations working across the state for a violence-free Vermont, a Vermont where actions, beliefs and systems support all people to thrive. Check out their website to see the impact it had in 2022 — vtnetwork.org.
Also, on the site you will see the list of member organizations with direct electronic access to any of those organizations. One with which I am most familiar is STEPS To End Domestic Violence in Chittenden County, stepsvt.org.
What originally brought domestic violence front and center to my radar screen? Early in my 10 years as a state representative, a constituent asked to talk privately. We had a long conversation during which she described in detail the life lived by herself and her children. She moved my understanding of domestic violence from theoretical to as close as possible to lived experience without literally having the experience.
Equally important, she educated me about the factors listed in Vermont statute that a court may consider when considering relief from abuse orders. Psychological abuse is not included. So began my repeated introduction of a bill in successive biennia to correct that omission.
To date, no legislative traction for this effort has panned out despite the consistent inclusion of psychological abuse in definitions of domestic violence.
Physical abuse speaks for itself through bruises and broken bones. Psychological abuse does not present such evidence. Psychological abuse relies on one person’s word against another and so, to date, given concern about unintended consequences, it has found no legislative traction. I profoundly hope that this can be corrected in the not distant future.
Please, if you have been reading this article and need help, reach out. You are not alone. If you are in immediate danger, call or text 911 right away. There is also the brand new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
For free and anonymous information and support, here are just a few of the resources available: Vermont Network domestic violence hotline, 800-228-7395; Vermont Network sexual violence and rape hotline, 800-489-7273; Vermont Adult Protective Services, 800-564-1612; and the Love is Respect Teen Dating Abuse hotline, 866-331-9474.
Please be safe and well, and do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
