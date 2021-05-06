The South Burlington Planning Commission has released a draft of new enhanced environmental protection standards as part of the interim zoning process. The new regulations have been in consideration many years and are based on goals set in the 2016 comprehensive plan.
After much deliberation and scientific research, and mapping of habitat areas, these new land development regulations establish specific oversight of resources beyond surface waters. We are seeking comments and input from the public on draft regulations.
The proposed amendment offers additional protection to important wildlife habitat areas, advances climate goals through greater retention of larger forested areas and acknowledges the effects of climate change in our community by expanding floodplain management regulations to the mapped 500-year floodplain, regulating steep and very steep slopes, and updated stormwater management standards. Existing protected areas such as wetlands and riparian areas are enhanced.
The draft establishes stronger thresholds and consistent standards of review for limited allowed impacts.
The expanded and new protections are expected to cover an additional 9 percent of the city, approximately 974 acres citywide with 142 acres of that within the southeast quadrant.
These newly protected areas along with existing protections in land development regulations and other protected areas like city parks, natural resource protection zoning, land with permit restrictions or easements that restricts development, and land with third-party conservation easements would make a total of 50 percent of the city and 67 percent of the southeast quadrant under a type of protection.
Join a public hearing May 20 at 7 pm. You may also provide us with a letter or email to planning@sburl.com. All written feedback will be collected and shared with the full planning commission.
Curious about the city’s draft standards and interactive map? Visit bit.ly/3nJwcrM
The plan includes multiple goals, including environmental stewardship, economic development, provision of opportunities for new and expanded housing, and safe and efficient transportation. The expanded natural resource protections are intended to be paired with thoughtful development. Additional proposed changes to the land development regulations are underway, focused on the creation of walkable neighborhoods in the remaining developable lands.
Jessica Louisos serves as the Chair of the South Burlington Planning Commission.
