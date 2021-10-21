Sept. 16 started out as a typical school day for the students at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle school in South Burlington. School began at its normal time, 8:30 a.m., students went to class, ate lunch, and enjoyed a short period of reading before afternoon classes.

But on that day, something suddenly went wrong as students made their way from the reading period to the next class, as the intercom blared in the middle of the day. This unexpected announcement surprised everyone. I was about to enter the door of the 8th grade English language arts classroom around 1:45 p.m., when I heard a loud and resounding “Clear the halls! Clear the halls! Clear the halls!”

People in the hallway walked quickly into the nearest rooms and students in my class looked bewildered as they got to their desks. It felt just like a normal drill, with the halls quickly becoming deserted and classrooms rowdy, but normally in a drill the teacher would have informed us about it beforehand.

This time, however, I had just enough time to put my stuff down before the teacher slammed the door. Then a voice on the intercom asked teachers to check their emails. Nobody knew for sure what had happened, but we knew this wasn’t a drill.

There were rumors that something happened at the high school. I saw my teacher look at her phone, and then she started typing anxiously. Later, she said she was texting her son to make sure he was OK at the high school. Students looked outside, but we didn’t see anything unusual because most of the view was blocked by trees.

Our teacher tried to get the entire class to focus on the writing lesson, but we were too caught up in the unusual events to pay much attention. I heard some students discussing their older siblings at high school, worried about their safety. There was an uncomfortable atmosphere in the classroom, full of uncertainty, and because no one could fully explain what had happened.

As time went on, the whole class felt more and more tense. Half-listening to the teacher, we were all confused, tired and stressed. I just wanted to go home as soon as possible, but there had been no update since the announcement. We were stuck in the classroom, wondering what we should do next. Nobody had any ideas.

Finally, after a long time of uneasy waiting, the intercom blared once again. “Clear the halls is over!” announced the voice. “Buses are scheduled as normal.”

The entire class breathed a huge sigh of relief. We rushed to our lockers to pack up, glad that we were safe and could finally go home. That “clear the halls” only lasted about an hour, but it was the longest hour I have ever experienced.

The bus ride home was uneventful, but I couldn’t stop thinking about the incident at the high school. What had happened? Did anyone get hurt?

Jiang pull quote The day of the lockdown is over, but the school district should be better prepared in case a similar event ever happens again.

My parents were waiting for me when I got home. They looked very concerned.

“We were so worried about you at school,” my mom said. “We knew that both the middle school and high school were in lockdown.”

“I heard that a dozen police cars surrounded the high school. Did you see them?” my dad asked.

“There was a clear the halls announcement. We had to stay in the classrooms. I didn’t see the police cars because there were so many trees in the way,” I replied.

“Are you hurt?” asked mom.

“No, but I had to wait in the classroom for a long time, but the bus schedule was normal, so I was able to come home.”

My parents smiled. “We’re so glad you’re safe,” said mom, hugging me.

The next day at school, teachers revealed what happened at the high school. Three students threatened three other students online with weapons, then the threatened students fled to the middle school, triggering the “clear the halls” announcement at the middle school, while the high school went into a full lockdown.

Students were surprised by the news. Some of us thought that clearing the halls due to cyberbullying was a mere nuisance and unnecessary, while for others it was a crisis averted, feeling lucky that the situation didn’t get even worse, mostly because they had siblings or friends at the high school.

For me, I still remember the uncomfortable feeling of uncertainty, and I hope never to go through that kind of experience again.

I believe the teachers and students should be better informed and updated regularly so that people won’t be confused and panic. They would be able to take more appropriate action to keep everybody safe during such an event. If we had known more at the time, we would have been less worried when the teacher tried to get us back to the regular class.

The school should have also made better and quicker evacuation procedures, in case all students needed to immediately evacuate the building. Instead of just waiting in the classrooms, knowing nothing and not sure what to do, I wished that I could have left the building sooner and gone home.

The day of lockdown is over, but the school should be better prepared in case a similar event ever happens again. In the end, I just want to be safe at school every day.

Richard Jiang is an 8th grade student at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington.