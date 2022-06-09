My name is Kate Nugent, and I’m running for state representative for South Burlington, Chittenden 10. Last week, I filed my paperwork to be named on the Aug. 9 primary election ballot.
Though this is just the beginning of this process, I’ve already had the fortune of meeting many neighbors who have helped make this possible. I look forward to meeting many, many more in the months ahead.
I am also fortunate to start this campaign with an endorsement from Rep. Maida Townsend who, by January 2023, will have held this seat for 10 years. Our views and values are aligned, and I also hope to emulate Townsend’s transparent and thoughtful approach to legislating.
I also believe deeply that a strong process has the power to bring about the best possible result for the community, something Townsend showed each election cycle in visiting all our doors at least once.
Townsend listens to her voters, is clear about her intentions and viewpoints, and cares very deeply about the individuals she feels responsible to each day in her work as a representative. She’ll be missed in this role, and throughout the campaign and if elected, I hope to continue to learn from her experience.
The challenges we will meet with focus and mutual trust:
• Electrification.
• Strong educational opportunities for everyone, regardless of where they live, and affordability.
• Stronger local control that empowers communities most impacted by decisions to have more seats at the table.
• Better use of evidence and best practices in managing and protecting our human and natural resources.
• Unrelenting transparency in how we govern to help rebuild public faith in our democratic processes.
My preparation has come from being a mom, a nonprofit leader and an educator. I’m running as a Democrat because I believe Democrats are the best equipped to meet our challenges. This doesn’t mean that I think Democrats always have the right answers. I think we have much to learn from people who think differently, and, in fact, I’m inspired by how Vermont has been a leader in the nation in placing some minority party members as committee chairs in the Legislature.
Maybe it’s because we all know someone who knows someone in Vermont, we see each other and we’re accountable to each other because we’re real to each other. We must protect and respect the free speech and expression of individuals.
Our democracy is in choppy waters. For almost 250 years, this country has continued to expand the definition of who can participate in government, manifested in who can vote and who is voting. Voting may be the single most powerful way we act together, the way we share opinions and perspectives, the way we show we are created equal and not more — or less — than any other.
However, some of our most sturdy traditions, such as the peaceful transfer of power and the right to privacy are threatened. These are rights derived from our votes. I believe that the will of the people expressed through voting must be respected and protected.
As I build my campaign, I am guided by my curiosity about what others think and have experienced. I’m guided by my commitment to be informed by experts on a variety of subjects and communities, by my commitment to be transparent about the evidence I consider in decision-making, and by my love for humanity and the wonders of our planet.
I was raised with the value that we should leave places a little better than they were when we found them, and I aim to live by that.
I look forward to and hope to earn the responsibility of representing the Chittenden-10 district in the Vermont House.
