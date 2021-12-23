Since when has public safety not been good for business?
Successful businesses have always wanted a safe working environment for their employees and an even safer environment for their patrons. Lit parking lots, store security cameras, shopping etiquette signs, and customer relations training have always been with us.
Wearing masks is just another way to make doing business safe and enjoyable for everyone.
Like most Vermonters, I’ve been wearing a mask just about everywhere for two years. I’ve got a bag of N95’s in the car and I think there is one in most of my coat pockets. When I enter a store now, I am in the habit of putting on my mask and as I look around, and I see very few people not wearing a mask. It has become a temporary cultural norm. And business owners I have spoken to are just like the rest of us: We would all rather not be wearing a mask, but for the safety and health of others, we are willing to make this temporary sacrifice.
When I walk into the University Mall, Barnes and Noble, Aubuchons, the Windjammer and other local establishments, just about all the employees and customers are wearing masks. On Church Street I spoke to over a dozen storeowners, and they said their business had not slowed down due to mask wearing requirements, even before the holidays.
It has been clear from the beginning of the pandemic, mask wearing combined with a community that takes its vaccination responsibility seriously, have allowed most well-established businesses to slowly hire employees and begin to grow again.
Employees who have not come back have done so because service industry jobs can be tiring, with long, inconsistent hours, and total compensation remains low. Wearing a mask has not been the reason people have not taken or returned to these jobs.
So how did this common sense and community-minded approach to the pandemic get turned on its head? Who started the myth that wearing a mask was bad for business, when just the opposite is true?
Focusing on the issue of enforcement has caused businesses to back away from what, in the long run, is in their best interest. Clearly customers are not bothered enough by mask requirements to stay away. In fact, many stores have masks readily available for those who have forgotten to bring one.
The question of how a business makes a 16-year-old cashier, a hostess or a service employee the enforcer of wearing a mask is easily answered. You don’t. There will never be “mask police” just as there were never smoking police. Remember when we banned smoking from common areas like parks, indoor facilities and public transportation vehicles?
In the beginning there was an outcry from business organizations, and then slowly the requirement to not smoke in designated areas became an accepted norm.
The same holds true with masks. We will never stop libertarians, those who have big government conspiracies and anti-vaxxers from entering a store looking to shop and, if given a chance, to create a scene. The same occurred 40 years ago with smokers who thought they had an individual right to smoke anywhere they wanted to. Some still do. By requiring people to wear a mask we may experience the same adolescent behaviors.
We are not going to change those confrontational behaviors, so let’s not focus on those who continue to talk about their rights or their own research on mask and vaccine effectiveness. Instead let’s continue to follow the science and not use the enforcement issue or the fear of offending a small minority of self-centered individuals as an excuse to not require wearing a mask in all indoor facilities.
Like smoking, the pandemic is a serious health and safety concern. So far, the good news is that unlike the dangers of smoking, the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic should pass when enough people are fully vaccinated, and we all wear a mask to keep the virus from having places to incubate.
Sadly, Vermont is now a top 10 state in the percentage increase of infections. That’s a real danger to all of us and it does not give us much hope for the future, especially now as our hospital beds are currently full of suffering COVID-19 patients and critical surgeries and urgent care are being postponed.
The business community needs to stand tall and not follow the weak-kneed approach of Gov. Phil Scott. We can all make the short-term, temporary sacrifice of mask wearing because doing so will help our business community survive. However, if we buy into the myth that mask wearing is ineffective, unenforceable and won’t change the behaviors of those who refuse to wear a mask, then we run the risk of infection spreading throughout our communities, and we will continue to hold the terrible distinction of being one of the most unsafe states in the country.
That scenario will eventually close businesses for a second time, cause us to shut everything down again, destroy our fragile tourist industry and eventually infect or kill more of us.
John Bossange is a retired middle school principal who now volunteers on several nonprofit boards in the Champlain Valley.
