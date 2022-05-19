On May 11 the short life of the clean heat standard, promising “clean heat for a cooler planet,” came to sudden but probably not final end.
To understand how the standard originated, let’s go back to September 2020. The Legislature, over Gov. Phil Scott’s veto, enacted the Global Warming Solutions Act. The act declared that the “climate crisis is both caused by and exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions that result from human activity.” Therefore, Vermonters must be made to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide from combustion of fossil fuels — heating oil, natural gas, gasoline, diesel and propane — by 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, and by 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.
The Global Warming Solutions Act established a government-within-the-government called the Vermont Climate Council, with eight members from the Scott administration and 15 others, all but one appointed by legislators from among the supporters of activist organizations promoting passage of the act.
A crucial provision authorized any person to bring a lawsuit against the state if it fails to achieve the mandatory emissions reductions, asking the court to instruct administration officials to move faster and harder.
Since more than two thirds of Vermont carbon dioxide emissions come from the transportation and heating sectors, those two sectors were targeted for the bulk of the mandated reductions. The climate council spent a year creating a 273-page report, released in December 2021, containing a host of measures, mandates and pathways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
The transportation provisions were built around a transportation and climate initiative aimed at discouraging internal combustion vehicles by adding the price of required “allowances” to every gallon of motor fuel sold into the state. The fuel distributors would buy allowances from their state governments, thus providing an annual multimillion dollar stream of revenue. This revenue would finance the subsidies and protect the poor and most vulnerable from the higher motor fuel prices.
Why not just levy a per gallon tax on gasoline and diesel fuel to make them more expensive? That was rejected because it had the word tax in it. Carbon tax proposals had been offered in the Legislature starting in 2014, and even in a Legislature heavily dominated by green legislators, none of the proposals ever came to a vote. The climate action network banned the use of the dangerous word “tax” in its advocacy.
Alas for the climate council, the transportation and climate initiative and its lucrative allowance sales collapsed in late 2021. Attention then turned to the space heating sector. Richard Cowart of the climate council, for many years the chairman of what is now the Vermont Public Utility Commission, sold the clean heat standard proposal to the receptive council. It resembled the now defunct transportation and climate initiative by requiring fuel dealers to buy “credits” distributed by the utility commission to weatherization experts and installers of electric heat pumps, wood pellet furnaces, and other non-fossil fuel heating alternatives.
An extraordinary feature of the clean heat standard is that it gives the public utility commission free rein to create unlimited “credits” and assign them to worthy projects and enterprises. Customers of Vermont heating fuel distributors would pay for these credits. The clean heat standard is a stealth carbon tax, with the fuel distributor forced to become the tax collector.
For some legislators, an attractive feature of the standard was that no legislator would ever have to vote on the taxes that the unelected utility commission would levy. To its credit, the Senate Committee on Appropriations inserted a check-back provision that required a legislative vote before the tax raising machinery could be set in motion in 2024. The clean heat standard passed the House 99-44 and the Senate 23-7.
Scott, while declaring his fidelity to the climate crisis narrative, nonetheless decided to veto the bill, even with a check-back provision now included. (His veto message disputed that.)
Every Republican was firmly opposed to the whole scheme. Every Democrat and Progressive was in favor. That should have been enough to override Scott’s veto. But to the surprise of the Democratic leadership, three Democratic members weren’t sold on this plan. They voted no, and not one could be pressured into reversing their vote. The 99-51 vote to override in the House fell one vote short. The check-back provision is dead — at least until January.
In a post-veto news conference Scott indicated that when the clean heat standard policy costs and impacts are more fully worked out, presumably in 2023, a revised standard might yet win his support. That was not encouraging news to the fuel dealers and their customers who will pay the bill.
It couldn’t help but reinvigorate the climate council, the Vermont Climate Action Network, Vermont Public Interest Research Group and the Vermont Natural Resources Council, which have urgently promoted this and earlier carbon tax proposals that have ailed.
John McClaughry is vice president of the Ethan Allen Institute.
