In his guest perspective last week, John Bossage wrote, “What’s critical now is that we balance the needs of our environment to help mitigate impacts from the climate crisis with our need to provide people with a place to live.” (“Affordable housing committee takes a divisive approach,” Oct. 28, 2021)

I fully concur. However, a reading of the entire piece demonstrates a view that if an individual or group of individuals — the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee, for example — has a position on what constitutes this balance that is different, then that is divisive.

In my experience, vigorous and respectful discourse relating to differences in positions on pending public policy matters is the heart and soul of democracy. It is the intolerance of different positions that is divisive.

Unfortunately, in his effort to discredit the affordable housing committee, Bossange makes numerous fallacious statements about its positions. For example, he said, “Specifically, the resolution falsely claims that South Burlington is an unaffordable place to live.” There is nothing in the committee’s resolution that makes this claim. Data show that South Burlington is an affordable place to live for some households and not for a substantial minority of other households.

He asks, “So why does the affordable housing committee want to support building in open space areas that will contribute to more suburban sprawl?” This is another mischaracterization of the committee’s position. The committee supports new development whose characteristics are based on the proposed traditional neighborhood development planned unit development regulations, which are the opposite of the current pattern of suburban sprawl evident in many parts of the southeast quadrant.

Clearly, the only place that Bossange supports the constructions of new affordable housing is in the city’s core. According to Champlain Housing Trust management, most households living in its housing in South Burlington own cars, including those who live in buildings on or near bus service. For most South Burlington residents, the level of bus service available does not support their transportation needs for work, child care, shopping or visiting family or friends.

The affordable housing committee supports having some affordable housing in all parts of the city. Bossange also claims that the resolution promotes the position that true affordable housing is only single-family housing. This is yet another claim for which there is no substantiation.

The affordable housing committee resolution is directed toward the areas of the city affected by the proposed regulations about which the planning commission recently held a public hearing. The southeast quadrant happens to constitute an area of the city that is most affected by the proposed regulations.

Given the committee’s charge to advise the planning commission on the regulations they propose, the resolution relates to the southeast quadrant and all other affected areas of the city.

That’s the committee’s job.

The piece also includes more false characterizations of the committee’s position on the proposed regulations and the effects they would have if adopted.

I cannot end this letter without expressing the dismay I feel as a result of Bossange’s attack on members of the committee based on their jobs. Would he say that someone on the South Burlington Business Association’s board is not acceptable to serve on the economic development committee?

I would also point out that four of the committee members who voted in favor of the committee’s resolution live in the southeast quadrant.

Sandy Dooley is vice chair of South Burlington’s Affordable Housing Committee. She has lived in South Burlington for 49 years.