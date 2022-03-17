South Burlington is blessed by an abundance of wildlife: coyotes, fox, fisher, occasional bears, otters, mink, racoons, skunks, opossums and, in some places, muskrat, beavers and weasels. The predators hunt rabbits, squirrels, grouse, turkeys and scavenge deer carcasses or other animal carcasses and hunt smaller rodents such a voles, mice, shrews and chipmunks.
Near houses lie some of the best hunting opportunities. To rest between hunts, they may utilize any one of several dens, hollow logs, rock crevices, under porches or sheds — almost any place offering protection and warmth. Animals need the cover of animal corridors to get around from habitat block to habitat block — their natural habitats.
They live among us, out of sight, normally utilizing nocturnal hunts. But they are occasionally seen in daylight as attested to by the many photos of bobcats and bears, for instance, posted on social forums and in The Other Paper. Bobcats are commonly sighted during day, even caught napping on back porches. On my acre of property on Spear Street, the only thing I have not seen are signs of bear. Two days ago, I opened my front door and was surprised by a beautiful hawk that had just killed and was beginning to devour a robin.
Professor Declan McCabe of St. Michael’s College, a biology professor who runs projects monitoring wildlife presence with game cameras at culverts, says, “These cameras were in place for less than a month and we picked up fisher, bobcat, gray fox, racoon and mink. So, yes, there are paths that animals take under the interstate. That’s not their design intent, but no one told the animals.”
Referring to his album of photos from the culverts he writes: “Individually, these photos constitute anecdotal evidence, but the sheer volume of them paints a larger picture of wildlife moving through human dominated landscape at odds with many of (the consultant’s) thoughts on this issue. Wildlife needs wooded patches to hunker down and by preserving wooded patches we can still be a town with foxes and bobcats and be less dominated by raccoons and rats.
I think it’s a mistake to think of wildlife corridors as necessarily being continuous ribbons of woods through the landscape. The patches are like stepping stones that together constitute a corridor. Carnivores move among multiple denning sites and have large home ranges. Patches are critical and eliminating one increases the distance between the remaining ones.
On the Hill Farm off Hinesburg Road in South Burlington there have been sightings — sometimes frequent — of bear, coyotes, turkeys, deer, eagles, bobcat, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, fox, migratory birds and geese.
The Hill Farm is frequented by walkers who have created several “herd paths” from constant use. Biologist and educator Drew Shatzer and I separately canvassed the Hill Farm on a day with snow on the ground. We photographed fisher, coyote and fox tracks which were hunting the hedgerows or scavenging a partial deer carcass. The fisher tracks were moving toward the culvert. A hunter’s blind is located on the property.
I photographed fox, coyote and raccoon tracks on trails leading to both the north and south ends of the culvert under I-89 at the edge of the Hill Farm. This wildlife-corridor culvert connects the Hill Farm to Potash Brook downstream. The Hill Farm is adjacent to Wheeler Park where master naturalist program tracking-training sessions study coyote, fisher fox, bobcat as well as other animal tracks and signs.
Yet a developer’s consultant’s report claims that, over a year, neither predators nor their signs were seen in monthly, day-long visits.
An environmental consultant’s report accompanying an application for developing the 110-acre Hill Farm property into a commercial/industrial area downplayed its value as habitat and cites the busy road as being a block for wildlife movement, and so, no wildlife corridor.
The South Burlington Natural Resources and Conservation Committee spent about 25 hours at the snow-covered Eastview project area searching for animal signs and other important natural resources. Their first time out, fresh fisher, coyote and bobcat tracks from the previous night were found leading through the culvert under Kimball Avenue with a well-worn game trail leading right to it. Ditto for a racoon at the second culvert.
I find it difficult to comprehend these consultants’ assertions about such animals as fisher, coyote, bobcats and fox. Their reports downplay the presence of such animals to the extent of seeming almost nonexistent. They consider these animals too timid to inhabit suburban areas. They also do not recognize the role of culverts as wildlife corridors for allowing animals to safely cross major roads with heavy traffic.
When developers hire environmental consultants are they getting an accurate story of the wildlife present, or are they getting what they would like to hear, or is it what the consultants think they would like to hear?
For more, see bit.ly/3G5KkmU.
Ray Gonda of South Burlington is former chair of the South Burlington Natural Resources and Conservation Committee and former chair of the Vermont chapter of the Sierra Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.