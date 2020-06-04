The South Burlington Business Association is an organization that represents about 100 businesses, both large and small. Over half of our members are small businesses, but cumulatively these small businesses employ thousands. This group of businesses might be referred to as the “business community,” but we are many other more important things too.
The SBBA is comprised of entrepreneurs and business leaders; volunteers that serve the city and many not-for-profit social service organizations; mothers and fathers; the parents of children that fill our schools and dream about their futures; employers who value those whom we employ; and much more. Essentially, the SBBA is comprised of individuals that are the very fabric of our community.
Over the past few months, we have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The measures required to protect lives will lead to long term financial insecurity for many, but the SBBA is attempting to help the business community as we all navigate through these unchartered territories. Since the pandemic hit, we have collaborated with city officials via conference call with a large number of community and business leaders, including John Tracy and Chris Saunders from Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office, to update our membership about the status of local services and to glean some insight on some of the Federal Government programs that were in process; worked with the city regarding the temporary suspension of certain rules and/or regulations that should help aid with a smoother reopening of retail and restaurants in the community; invited our members to a recovery forum sponsored by VMEC that outlined best practices for reopening businesses; and disseminated pertinent and relevant information to our members regarding business statuses, legislative efforts, and other items that may impact the business community.
Under normal circumstances, the SBBA advocates for issues and programs that can sustain and enhance our local and regional economy, including but not limited to transportation and parking, public safety, zoning, City Center developments, the I-89 Corridor study and potential addition of Exit 12B, the school budget, affordable healthcare and housing, and more.
We are involved with the South Burlington schools, and we engage regularly with city officials to ensure that the topics that impact our membership are discussed and understood and engaged upon when necessary. Earlier this year, we held a member meeting with the school board that provided an in-depth look and discussion about the proposed school bond. City officials also spoke to members at another recent meeting about the reappraisal that is currently taking place, provided a brief overview of the city budget and school budget, some recent changes with the Land Development Regulations that could impact our members, and more.
The SBBA has created the SBBA Nowak Scholarship, named for Patricia Nowak, which is given to a graduating South Burlington High School senior each spring. We are now funding the third annual SBBA Nowak Scholarship, and we are proud to report that these funds are raised and funded completely by our membership.
Our mission statement reads, in part, that “the SBBA is a group of business leaders dedicated to making South Burlington a better place to work and live.” In the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has had us realize that above all else, our mission is to serve this community. We pledge to continue to support not just our members, but our community at-large as we overcome this pandemic and begin to acclimate to whatever the new normal becomes.
Now in its sixth year, the South Burlington Business Association aims to represent entities of all sizes and across all business sectors through the organization’s work around advocacy, education, empowerment and impact. The SBBA welcomes new members in its mission to support a strong economic future for South Burlington. For more information, visit sbbabiz.com.