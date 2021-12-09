I’ve always been careful not to label people by their skin color, race and national origin because one never knows how that will be received. BIPOC is a good example of a label not to use.
Black and Indigenous I understand. However, I remain confused and concerned by the phrase “people of color.” Who’s that? Does this label include all those who do not have white skin? Are my friends from China and Japan people of color, or people who identify as Latino? How about my Brazilian friends? Are people from the Middle East, Mexico, Central and South America people of color?
I wonder how those who have been placed together in this grouping and identified as people of color receive this label?
As it turns out, the phrase “people of color” is controversial among some of those very groups it intends to support. It lumps anyone who is not white into one group and assumes a common set of shared values and further suggests a collective solidarity, a common cause and separates them from people with whiter skin.
That’s a destructive narrative for everyone.
The phrase also takes us back to 1789, when people of color first appeared in written form, and was used by slave traders. For that reason alone, we should be cautious using the phrase today.
I believe there is a real danger in categorizing people of various backgrounds into one group and identifying them as “people of color.” Here in America, many have a blended heritage with multiple degrees of skin color, and multiple percentages of race or national origin in their history.
I also believe different groups have unique grievances that need to be addressed by confronting those institutions, agencies and systems responsible for the pain of discrimination. I support those efforts. But we have also evolved into a rich and diverse population of citizens. The endless question of how far back you go to determine your identification as a “person of color” seems pointless today.
We are who we are.
As important, the term “people of color” might confuse groups who do not think their skin shade is “colored,” and do not wish to be identified as such. Latinos in particular are critical of this term because they can be a white, Black or Native American, showing a rich diversity within their own population. Defining who gets in and who does not divides us even further. In addition, over time, the history of identifying someone as a person of color has never been a helpful or peaceful initiative.
Worse yet, the phrase might conveniently revert to “colored people,” and we will be right back to where we were before the civil rights movement, when anyone with the slightest shade in their skin was viewed as “colored.”
If you think that’s a stretch, consider the state of our polarized nation today and the rise of white supremacists encouraged by the right-wing media and supported by many Republican politicians. Racists are always looking for a reason to stereotype and discriminate and using the words “people of color’ easily opens that door because it allows white supremacists to have a common enemy in return.
Need more proof? Read the recent comments coming from members of the Republican Party about “replacement theory,” describing a conspiracy to include as many “people of color” as possible into the American political system. As the disgraced Newt Gingrich and Fox talk show host Tucker Carlson stated, “They are trying to get rid of the rest of us.”
Replacement theory goes on to describe the conspiracy as one to increase the numbers of “people of color” to “change the racial mix of our country and reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here.” Remember the chants from the marchers at Charlottesville, “Jews will not replace us.” It’s gone beyond that now to include “people of color” will not replace us.
If you think this idea is coming only from those outside the political circle, consider that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — along with other elected officials — have all shamefully used this same fearmongering to excite their racist base.
Clearly replacement theory has gone mainstream and not only fueled racist immigration policies but also current voter suppression laws, now a reality in at least 18 states. The phrase “people of color” represents a threat to the political success of the right and feeds the racist mindset.
So why give racists and those dog-whistling politicians more reasons to justify their narrow vision of America? Why use a phrase that puts all people of some color under one category and allows the harmful and inaccurate stereotyping to flourish among those who wish to see a white nation?
Many Americans, including me, see the changing mix of color in America as the continuation of what’s been the story of our nation for 245 years. But history has also taught us that we are at our best when we stay away from labeling. Identifying so many groups as one under the umbrella, “people of color,” who share a common cause and a common oppressor can and will be used against those who have been identified as such.
The more we encourage this type of inappropriate identity language, the easier it will be for racists to unite.
As a nation, we’ve seen too much of that. If we are going to move on, we should be very cautious when using labels. We’re all people of some color, drawn from some distant or very recent heritage, and we all carry our own diverse background. If we are to live in peace and respect each other, we must accept that fact, and believe that we are in this together for the long haul.
Using the phrase “people of color” won’t help get us there.
John Bossange of South Burlington is a retired middle school principal who now volunteers on several nonprofit boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.