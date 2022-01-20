At its Jan. 10 meeting, three city councilors voted no on a motion to consider modifications arising from comments received at its Jan. 3 public hearing on the proposed interim zoning-generated land development regulations. Several of the modifications affect the city’s and region’s ever-worsening housing crisis.
Councilors Tim Barritt, Meaghan Emery and Helen Riehle voted no on the motion to consider these and other concerns. Councilors Thomas Chittenden and Matthew Cota voted in favor of considering the concerns.
Let me state at the outset that none of the modifications the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee sought to address for the housing crisis would have in any way weakened the protections for our natural resources contained within the new environmental protection standards. In addition, lack of time is not a factor. The council has until April to decide on these proposed land development regulations.
Prior council decisions may shed light on councilors Barritt, Emery and Riehle’s vision for new housing in the city’s southeast quadrant. On May 7, 2021, the council unanimously approved an application to subdivide an 8-acre southeast quadrant parcel for the purpose of building two single-family houses on half acre lots. These houses are almost certain to be priced well over $500,000. The facts that the parcel contains a level two wetland and is bordered on the east and south by a habitat block, which is rated number six in the Arrowwood Report, did not stand in the way of this affirmative vote.
When the application reached the development review board, the June 16, 2021, the staff report contained the following note to the board: “Staff therefore recommends the board require the applicant to fully remove the wetland and wetland buffer from the proposed lots 4 and 5. The wetland, in that case, would be fully contained on lots 1, 2 and 3, on which development is located far from the wetland and wetland buffer thus reducing the likelihood of encroachment and allowing the wetland feature itself to remain under single ownership and resource management.”
The applicant has proposed not to remove the wetland, establishing a rock wall boundary instead, with the result that the houses will be built within a few feet of a wetland.
On June 21, on a two to three vote — with Chittenden and Cota for approval, and Barritt, Emery, and Riehle for denial — the council denied an application to build 49 homes having a variety of housing types, including those for the middle class, two-family, small multi-family homes and cottage homes, along with single family homes, on a 39-acre parcel in the quadrant.
The development was designed to conform to the traditional neighborhood development planned unit development regulations that were under development. The applicant proposed to conserve 56 percent of the 39-acre parcel and there would have been no impact on a level two wetland.
The comments of the councilors that subsequently voted for denial were so strong as to be the equivalent of taking the property owner to task for even submitting such an objectionable application, all in contrast to the applicant’s many months of consultation with city planning staff in preparing the application.
Months later came the proposal to prohibit use of this planned unit development model for development in most of the quadrant, instead allowing only the conservation planned unit development model, which requires conservation of a minimum of 70 percent of the parcel but also requires a density of four units per acre in the area approved for development. While that requirement is significant, there is no requirement for multiple housing types as is included in the traditional neighborhood development rules.
Add to this the proposed reduction in maximum density allowed in southeast quadrant parcels too small to be a planned unit development — less than 4 acres — from four houses per acre to 1.8 units per acre and we have a situation where someone with a 1-acre lot is prohibited from building more than one house on the lot.
How does this address our housing crisis?
Included in the modifications being requested were changing the requirement that all parcels of 4 or more acres in most of the southeast quadrant be developed as conservation planned unit developments and the proposed reduction in maximum density for 100 southeast quadrant parcels less than 4 acres in size.
My takeaway is that Barritt, Emery and Riehle want to maintain the existing pattern of large single-family houses on relatively large lots, which results in the southeast quadrant being a place that, in terms of the socioeconomic status of the folks that live there, is dramatically different from the rest of South Burlington.
This is not my vision for the future of our city. Is it yours?
Sandy Dooley is a 40-plus year resident of South Burlington. While she is vice-chair of the city’s affordable housing committee, this opinion is not an official statement of the committee.
