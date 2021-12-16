The South Burlington Planning Commission has spent a great deal of time over the last three years to update land development regulations. At the culmination of its work, the commission submitted a comprehensive list of proposed changes for the city council to consider adopting into law.
During deliberations, there was disagreement among planning commissioners and differing opinion on many aspects of the new regulations. Similarly, there are different points of view on the city council.
I am concerned with the legal precedent of the newly proposed habitat block and habitat connector regulations, and I am concerned that the methods used by our consultants were not thorough enough to withstand legal challenge. The city has learned in recent history that land regulations that take rights away from landowners can result in drawn out and expensive legal disputes — disputes that can be lost in court costing us time, money and the ability to collaboratively work with landowners to steer development consistent with our city interests.
The city council has received clear warnings from landowners that they do not support these proposed habitat block regulations and that they will pursue all legal remedies should the council approve these rules.
One of these landowners is the 200-year-old University of Vermont, which also happens to be the largest landowner in South Burlington and my full-time employer. My allegiance in this role is always to the residents of South Burlington and with that as my lens, I am very averse to passing land development regulations that will set us on a legal collision course with the deep pockets and expertise of the University of Vermont. More important, these regulations would make it harder for the university to be a partner with municipalities working to alleviate the regional housing crunch. I am advocating for us to find revised language that address their concerns and honors their centuries of expert land stewardship in the public interest to keep them as collaborative partner with city leadership.
The other area of concern with these new land development regulations is mandatory use of a conservation planned-unit development for parcels throughout the southeast quadrant. I support strategic conservation and public acquisition of land throughout the city to serve current and future open space, recreation and municipal needs.
But this mandate would force private landowners to give up their rights to 70 percent of their parcel. This 70 percent is an arbitrary percentage not grounded in ecological science or balanced against property owner rights. An easy fix to this concern that honors private landowner rights is to simply afford all landowners the same two planned-unit development options as the rest of the city — a traditional neighborhood development or a conservation planned-unit development.
A very well-respected long-time South Burlington resident and professor of sociology submitted commentary on the city’s land-use regulations, highlighting the recent Global Warming Solutions Act Vermont Climate Council draft report released in early December, that speaks to concerns with local land development regulations through a climate change and social equity lens.
From the report: “Lack of infrastructure (chiefly community wastewater and water systems) makes compact settlement a challenge, thereby causing housing development to follow the path of least resistance, which is dispersed single-family home development on large lots along rural roads. This de facto development pattern will only exacerbate energy use patterns that will make achievement of many of the goals and objectives of the GWSA a challenge and underscore the need to create an effective land use planning and regulation rubric that can achieve housing development and accessibility, compact settlement, smart growth, and just transitions policy imperatives.” (More at climatechange.vermont.gov/wherearewegoing.)
The southeast quadrant of South Burlington has the infrastructure already in place for smart growth. The statement above affirms my concern with both the intent and impact of the proposed conservation planned-unit development mandate to be contrary to our climate emergency goals. To address our environmental, energy and societal issues, we need to foster compact settlement while using region-wide thinking.
For these reasons, I cannot support mandating conservation planned-unit development on parcels with appropriately developable land currently served with sewer, water, broadband and municipal services. Doing so would only exasperate our climate change challenges for the coming years and run contrary to accepted smart growth principles.
In these discussions it has been said that the Environmental Protection Agency standards being proposed in the southeast quadrant are the most aggressive in the entire state. As reported by VTDigger, the southeast quadrant is the most affluent district in the entire state of Vermont, with the highest median income of $142,218. This is more than double the rest of South Burlington.
I am concerned we are overconserving swaths of South Burlington for the wrong reasons, which will further stratify housing patterns in a socio-economically undesirable manner.
I am further concerned as a South Burlington taxpayer that these regulations will constrict our future grand list and that will concentrate the municipal tax burden on fewer taxpayers and drive up our individual tax rates over the coming decades.
For those reasons, I do not support the proposed land development regulations in their current form. The mandatory conservation planned-unit development will make housing in the region and the city less affordable, less accessible and less dense. These changes have a likelihood to trigger expensive legal disputes that the city has no certainty of winning.
I applaud and thank the planning commission for its volunteer time and thoughtfulness on these regulations during a global pandemic and I am hopeful that our continuous improvement of those regulations will find the right balance to meet our economic, environmental, housing and social equity priorities.
