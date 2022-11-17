Last month the city council adopted, by a vote of 4-0, the city’s first climate action plan.
It lays out a strategy for the community to meet the ambitious goals of the Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act and Paris Accord. To be on track to meet these goals, the plan focuses on the nearer term of 2030. The specific targets: reduce 2019 emissions 60 percent by 2030 and 95 percent by 2050. The climate action plan can be found at the city’s website, southburlingtonvt.gov.
The plan is a roadmap to a future where our community is far less reliant on fossil fuels. It is not a regulation, a tax or fee, or paint-by-numbers edict. The work of implementing the plan will be for all to consider and undertake.
There is no shortage of research writing about climate. The plan calls out one quote, in particular, from the co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group II: “Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”
Closer to home, the state’s first climate action plan, published last winter, describes the change that is already happening and the threats to the ecology, economy and livelihoods in the Green Mountains.
Transportation and heating and cooling of buildings are by far the largest contributors to emissions in South Burlington, as is the case in most places. Transportation accounts for nearly 66 percent of all emissions in the city, and buildings account for about 33 percent. The remaining sectors — agriculture, solid waste and others — account for a small but meaningful proportion of the total. Not measured, but acknowledged in the plan, are emissions from small engines, specialty equipment, rail and aviation.
On the transportation side, the plan sets ambitious targets both to reduce the need for using a car for daily trips and errands, and to embrace electric vehicles. On the buildings side, the plan sets targets for insulation and conversion of existing buildings to modern carbon-free, renewable sources and for new construction to be both built in a compact setting and for heat and hot water sources to be renewable and carbon free.
One tremendous advantage South Burlington has over other communities: Its electric grid, provided by Green Mountain Power, is 100 percent carbon free. This work allows the plan to use electrification of heating and transportation as a realistic path to meeting the targets.
Community effort
The city council set the goal of having the plan meet the targets of Paris Accord and to complement the state’s plan. Using this as a starting point, the city’s plan was prepared over the course of 10 months and 17 meetings of the volunteer Climate Action Plan Task Force, supported by staff and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission in a consultant role.
A critical theme that ran through the task force’s work was a continual reminder and emphasis that the climate action plan can only be successful if the entire community sees it as our plan. The city, as one employer and entity, can prepare policies, invest in building and infrastructure, and set certain regulations, but the action of tackling climate change is the effort of 20,000-plus residents, our 25,000 daily workforce, employers and visitors.
The task force delivered the draft plan to council in September 2022. The accompanying transmittal letter included an important consideration: that equity be held forth as a top priority as the city moves toward implementation. Understanding how climate change and the solutions intended to tackle climate change affect our most vulnerable and underrepresented populations is critical and must be ongoing.
Into the future
The climate action plan is, in many ways, an extension of work that has been ongoing in the community. The vision and development of city center, the community’s efforts in identifying and conserving priority natural resources and the expansion of bicycle and pedestrian networks are three direct examples of policies that address climate change. At the individual and business level, investments in cold-climate heat pumps, energy efficiency of buildings, carpooling, e-bikes and electric vehicles are all supporting actions.
In the coming months and years, the community will have the opportunity to determine how best to implement the plan through identified policies, regulation, investments and promotions.
Paul Conner is planning and zoning director for South Burlington, a position he has held since 2008. In 2017, he was appointed to the role of chief sustainability officer. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
