After a pandemic “break,” I am so pleased to be submitting a Councilor’s Corner article once again. On behalf of the entire City Council, thank you The Other Paper for reinstituting this important connection between our community and the council.
Our worlds have certainly changed since my last submittal. As you know, all our interactions among the Council, the public and city staff continue to be through electronic means. As chair, I have finally gotten the hang of this format so meetings seem to go smoothly and efficiently. While I long for the in-person meetings as a better way to communicate and interact with councilors and the public, until we get a vaccine….well, things won’t change.
One nice COVID-19 outcome for me has been taking many long walks through different parts of the city. I have explored numerous neighborhoods and parks and know first-hand how blessed we are with many wonderful natural areas thanks to the foresight of voters supporting creation of an Open Space Fund and thoughtful decisions by former councils and citizen leaders.
As I write, it is election day and the results are unknown, but we all owe a HUGE thank you to Donna Kinville, her remarkable city clerk staff, the schools and the multiple community members who volunteered their time to make election day run smoothly and efficiently. Frankly the board of civil authority, made up of the city council and elected justices of the peace, could not have pulled this off without the generous support of many of your neighbors, high schoolers and college students who volunteered to help. I suspect that many states will be envious with how well elections were planned and run in Vermont! Kudos to those who voted and trusted our process.
The city and the Council have begun to focus on FY 2022 budget for your approval in March. We were fortunate to end 2020 with a very modest (unaudited) surplus. We are keeping very close watch on FY 21 expenditures and keeping a tight rein on the budget. Staff have gone the extra mile with COVID-19 and its fallout. I am grateful for the excellent leadership and careful stewardship of Tom Hubbard and Kevin Dorn.
We aim to continue the vigilance for FY 22 by keeping capital improvement projects and operating costs at a minimum until we are certain revenue allows for prudent expenditure of funds. As we undertake this review, please keep us apprised of your thoughts and suggestions during this challenging time. The Council acknowledges the fragility of our economy and its impact on taxpayers and your input is important.
Happily all our volunteer committees are back to work. The planning Commission is meeting often to complete their work related to Interim zoning. The Council did extend IZ to provide the extra time needed due to the pandemic to finish the necessary Land development regulations (LDRs). We anticipate their approval in early 2021 and finally ending Interim zoning with clear, predictable and sensible regulations to allow for careful growth and stewardship of our land.
I was pleased to participate in an announcement with the cities of Burlington, Winooski and Vermont Gas Systems of a partnership between the city of Burlington, VGS and the FAA regarding a long-awaited noise mitigation program. This collaboration will provide the required 10% local match from VGS through energy efficiency upgrades at the same time the noise mitigation program project is undertaken in homes affected by the military noise from the airport. Progress from a home purchase and demolition program to one that can improve the quality of life within the 65 and greater sound mapping lines is most welcomed.
Lastly, I hope you all are staying safe, wearing masks, keeping your distance and avoiding large gatherings. From what I have observed around town, South Burlingtonians care about their fellow neighbors and are wearing those masks! Thank you.
