As gateways to knowledge, libraries play a fundamental role in society. The resources and services they offer create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society. Libraries hold energy that fuels imagination. They open windows to the world and inspire us to explore and contribute to improving our quality of life.
South Burlington is so lucky that a new, state-of-the-art public library opened to the community last July. If you haven’t visited yet, here is a peek at what you will find there.
Public libraries support education and literacy. They provide countless resources, educational materials, trainings, courses, scientific publications and more. Public libraries have integrated e-learning.
Patrons not only go to the library to find what they will read next or for information, but also to find themselves and their communities. In addition, libraries serve as community centers for diverse populations by supporting non-English speakers to help them integrate into the community.
For artists and art enthusiasts, the South Burlington Library offers space to display artwork and collections by members of the community. The library also offers an auditorium that is acoustically designed and fully wired for streaming performances or remote participation meetings with seating for 100.
Our library is a valuable resource for everyone in the community. According to a survey done by the American Library Association, public libraries are the number one point of online access for people without internet connections at home, school or work.
That same survey also found that over 97 percent of libraries offer free wireless internet access, technology training and educational opportunities. For many patrons, the library is the only place they can access these resources, making public libraries necessary for providing equitable access to technology and digital information.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic school, business and public space closures across the country have only strengthened local libraries’ commitment to addressing the changing needs of their communities. Our library has stepped up to support the community in new and innovative ways due to the hard work of our library staff and our ardent director Jennifer Murray.
It’s clear that today’s public libraries are just as vital as they were years ago — and we’ll need tomorrow’s libraries just as much.
Even when its doors are closed, the library remains a lifeline for all. It is one of the only places that doesn’t cost money, is a safe space and recognizes that diversity isn’t just about ethnicity, language or culture. Public libraries also provide unique and adaptable spaces and services for patrons with disabilities.
South Burlington’s library plays an essential role in providing safe, accessible and free educational resources for every member in our community. It doesn’t matter how much money you make because library resources are free. Individuals and families, no matter their socioeconomic status, can count on libraries to provide them with the resources they need to succeed and the answers to important questions they can’t otherwise find.
It serves as a vital social service by helping bridge the gap between the haves and the have nots, especially when it comes to literacy and computer skills training. In libraries, community-building connections are happening all the time. Place-based economic development stresses the importance of offering attractive, functional and community-based places, such as libraries, in town and city centers. Libraries attract large numbers of people, creating economic opportunities for businesses and organizations in our community.
Please join me and many others in supporting our public library.
Emilie Krasnow has lived in South Burlington since 2005 and is a South Burlington Library ASPIRE campaign volunteer. To contribute to the ASPIRE campaign, visit southburlingtonlibraryfoundation.org. Find more about programming at southburlingtonlibrary.org.
