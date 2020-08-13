Many of us are old enough to remember the bold, if not mythical, assertion made in the 1980s that if we just cut taxes on the rich, their largesse would flow from above, bathing us in riches, as well.
Now, 40 years later, the wealthy and their politicians are back — not just looking to pay less in taxes, but to be exempted from environmental oversight of their development schemes and the resulting impacts on our communities to treat wastewater and protect drinking water with the promises, again, of riches yet unrealized.
If you are feeling the trickle, it’s not riches running down our backs and overflowing our pockets. It’s their effluent. Literally.
As of this writing, Gov. Phil Scott, with the blessings of legislative leaders, has authorized, 139 times, the diversion of untreated and partially treated human feces, urine and everything else that goes down a drain or toilet. It then mixes with untreated gutter contaminants before spilling into our public waters. The same waters we rely on for our drinking water supply. The same waters we rely on for swimming and fishing. The same waters that quite literally all life, all creatures big and small, depend on for life itself.
In 2019 politicians and Agency of Natural Resources bureaucrats authorized 212 such diversions within the Lake Champlain Basin alone.
Now, senators Tim Ashe, Chris Bray and Brian Campion — with the support of Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, and Rep. Amy Sheldon — want to exempt developers from Act 250 oversight. When the Legislature reconvenes on Aug. 25, these leaders have pledged to pass provisions as a part of the Act 250 bill, H. 926, that would “release from jurisdiction” downtowns — the same downtowns that are already the private profit centers of well-connected developers — enabling money to triumph over public and environmental health.
H.926 proposes to allow municipalities to authorize connections to water mains and sanitary connection sewer. The bill has no requirement that both systems have capacity for the additional connections. There is no requirement that both systems are in compliance with the permits. There is no requirement for a municipality to request from the Department of Environmental Conservation the ability to authorize connections.
The Vermont Mayors Coalition led by Mayors Miro Weinberger (Burlington), Anne Watson (Montpelier) and Tim Smith (St. Albans) are out in front of the spin, claiming that we must do this to recover from the economic destruction brought on by COVID-19. Given the combined intellects of these individuals, I would hope they would appreciate there is no healthy economy that disregards sound ecology. Trickle-down economics is not science, but at best a fantastical fairy tale and at worst a dangerous religious cult.
Gov. Scott, Sen. Ashe and Rep. Johnson are doing it, as well, with the support of the Vermont Natural Resources Council and Vermont Conservation Voters, who are willing to offer up our communities as sacrifice zones in exchange for, supposedly, forest fragmentation protections from housing developments.
As if more growth will solve the problems of growth.
The hypocrisy is nauseating enough without having to be an expert in environmental policy or water quality. The threat to public health is real, recognized by both the Center for Disease Control and EPA and all reasonable and community-oriented individuals. That is, by everyone but our governor and legislative leaders. Bacteria, pesticides, viral contamination, heavy metals, hydrocarbons, thermal pollution, sediment, all dumping into our drinking waters and recreational waters.
So far, our state officials have ignored the law and now they want to weaken it.
They have failed to implement the 2011 Statewide Bacteria Total Maximum Daily Load covering 22 watersheds. Act 250 exemption will only worsen this problem.
They have failed to adopt and implement the Anti-Degradation Rule by July 2016 as the Clean Water Act required, and the rule by which all new permits were to be issued. Act 250 exemption will only worsen this problem.
They have failed to adopt the Three-Acre Stormwater Management Rule so far this year, putting the Lake Champlain Total Maximum Daily Load at risk and with it our public health. Act 250 exemption will only worsen this problem.
Our communities don’t have the resources to address development alone, and the ones who do are run by powerful developers who are already responsible for the sewage diversions and poisonous, contaminated beaches and drinking water. Can you feel the trickle yet? The priority seems to be profit, not pollution prevention.
It is up to us to hold the affluent accountable for their effluent. When the only trickle we need — the trickle of clean, cold water — flows freely for each of us, they can indulge in their luxuries, but not until we each are guaranteed our necessities.
James Ehlers is the founder of Vermont Environmental Advocacy and former executive director of Lake Champlain International. Annette Smith is the executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment.
