When the school board proposes bonds or annual budgets, we members are guided by what we understand to be the best interests of the whole community, present and future.
This involves a balance between affordability and providing desired services in the present moment, and also requires a plan to preserve the district’s facilities well into the future.
For us to do this well requires good lines of communication with all of South Burlington’s citizens. This communication is necessary not only so that we can disseminate information and explain our reasoning, but also so that we can receive broad, meaningful feedback on our plans.
Our community has never spoken with one voice and it never will, and so it is only with broad-based community engagement that we can chart the best course for the school district, navigating between different and sometimes competing points of view.
To solicit this feedback, we have traditionally relied on a number of different formats — open forums, focus and advisory groups and taking questions by e-mail and at our twice-monthly meetings. We then attempt to answer questions and provide information at our meetings and in our Other Paper articles, with the district website serving as our information repository.
One major issue I have noticed in my two years on the school board is that we often receive feedback only after choices have already been made. Taking the example of the annual district budget, budget planning begins with the school administration making its first presentation to the board and the public in December, a full three months before Town Meeting Day.
Based on board and community feedback, the administration then tweaks its proposed budget in an iterative process that continues into February. For anyone who waits till the budget has been set to weigh in, the chance for impactful input into the budget-building process has passed, and the only tool left to them is their vote.
A similar pattern manifested during the master planning and visioning process. The infrastructure issues identified during this process have not gone away. Facilities assessment will continue this year with a reexamination of our three elementary schools, culminating in a new district-wide proposal in the next couple years. It is only with broad, timely, continued community input that we will succeed in formulating a proposal that protects our community’s assets with an investment that taxpayers can bear.
Because all of our meetings are now accessible remotely, the bar to participation has never been lower.
Suggestions for ways to improve communication and increase engagement are welcome. Please help us create a bright future for our schools and our community.
