First, I want to thank those of you who have contacted me to share your thoughts, concerns, opinions and needs, either at my “office hours,” our legislative forums or through email and phone calls. I appreciate hearing your input on current events and issues.
In my committee, Government Operations and Military Affairs, we have been hearing testimony from myriad agencies and stakeholders, including from the Agency of Digital Services that has requested funding to help rebuild the state’s aging digital infrastructure. We have also heard from the Office of Professional Regulation, especially around making updates to statutes to both expand access to professional and career development, clarify oversight and increase access to dental care. In addition, we have reviewed legislation that would enter Vermont into several new interstate compacts, allowing certain professionals to operate in states that are part of those compacts. Some professions that could be included in this are audiology and speech-language pathology, physical therapy and occupational therapy. Entering these compacts will be sensible changes that will allow for more flexibility for our workforce and potentially more treatment options for Vermonters.
Finally, we have heard a lot from witnesses on the topic of mobile and online sports betting. Our Vermont Department of Mental Health shared that if we legalized sports betting in Vermont, we would see an increase in engagement in sports betting, as well as a commensurate increase in problem gambling. The Joint Fiscal Office shared its projections on the potential revenue for the state, and the projections varied widely depending on many factors; projections were for the tax and fee revenue only and did not assess projected costs to the state in healthcare, productivity, or enforcement and compliance monitoring. In addition, proponents also said there is a large black market currently operating in Vermont but could not supply any data to show this. H.127 is the bill that would create this new market, and I did not support it because of this lack of clear data, though I was one of three “no” votes, and it was passed on to the Committee on Ways and Means.
Coming up for our committee is more discussion and potential changes to election laws, including primaries, police officer training requirements and cannabis regulation. At any time, if you would like to know more about what is being discussed and reviewed by our committee, everything we are doing is on our committee home page at the Vermont legislature site: https://bit.ly/3IFcb1X
As always, thank you for reading and please reach out to me by email or phone (phone is usually quickest), or stop by my next office hours with your thoughts, concerns, needs and introductions: knugent@leg.state.vt.us or 802-391-4095.
Kate Nugent, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-10 House district.
