The month of March brings with it new beginnings. Daylight saving time returned on March 12 and the first day of spring is Monday, March 20. We also recognize Women’s History Month in March by celebrating the contributions of women in our society.
March also brought Town Meeting Day, a day when members of our communities came together to vote on policy and budgets for local government. The decisions made on Town Meeting Day affect all of us, especially our neighbors in need. Democracy only works when people participate, and town meeting was direct democracy in action.
I joined community members for the South Burlington public information session. The highlight was presenting retiring city clerk Donna Kinville with a certificate from the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office acknowledging her 22 years of dedicated service. During the town meeting break I met with several constituents, returned to my regular volunteer day at South Burlington Food Shelf, joined the Junior League of Champlain Valley’s Diaper Bank distribution day and met with many local business owners in the community.
I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the organizers of the Veteran’s Town Hall, hosted by Nic Thornbro and Jon Turner, the South Burlington Public Library, the Vermont Veterans Outreach Program and the South Burlington Vet Center.
Those of us in attendance were lucky enough to listen to veterans share their stories of service to our country. We must do all we can to ensure those who served are appreciated and have the support and resources they need when back home in their communities. As your state representative, it is my priority to do everything I can to ensure Vermont provides high-quality health care, benefits and housing supports to those who served our country. For more information, please visit bit.ly/3mOI8wf.
Action in committee
The House Committee on General and Housing had a very busy few weeks. We heard from numerous sponsors of the bills assigned to our committee, testimony from those affected by proposed legislation and voted on several key issues.
The committee voted out the following bills:
• H.157, An act relating to the Vermont basic needs budget. This bill proposes to create a technical advisory committee to update the methodology used to calculate the Vermont livable wage. This bill is now in appropriations.
• H.66, An act relating to paid family and medical leave insurance. This bill is now in the ways and means committee.
The committee heard from the lead sponsors of several employment bills:
• H.114 proposes to restrict the use of electronic monitoring of employees and the use of automated decision systems for employment-related decisions.
• H.219 proposes to change laws around miscellaneous employee and collective bargaining rights.
• H.218 proposes changes to fair employment practices; good cause termination of employment laws.
• H.116 proposes changes around transparency of wages and prior employment pay inquiries.
• H.196 proposes to amend the prevailing wage requirements for state construction projects.
The committee took testimony from the lead sponsors of housing related bills:
• H.201 proposes to require all new and existing single-family dwellings to have fire blocking installed before they are sold.
• H.276 proposes to create a registration requirement and registry for rental housing.
• H.135 would cap annual rent increases and security deposits.
• H.111 proposes to make changes related to housing investment and regulatory reform.
• H.301 protects against no-cause eviction.
• H. 332 would build an energy code study committee.
The committee received reports from Vermont Land Access and Opportunity Board and Support and Services at Home (SASH) and heard testimony from several disability rights activists regarding Disability Awareness Day in Vermont.
Budget adjustments
The budget adjustment act that emerged out of conference added $9 million to support Vermont Housing Finance Agency’s “missing middle” homeownership pilot program. This appropriation ensures that all applications that have been received can be funded.
It reduced the one-time appropriation to Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for housing $50 million to $27.5 million — 2.5 million of which is intended to support emergency shelter expansion.
It also maintained the House extension of emergency vouchers for specific populations through June 30 ($13.8 million), and extended vouchers for households not included in those groups but only through May 31 ($5 million).
I am excited that my first bill, H.393, was introduced and referred to the House Committee on Human Services.
The bill would direct the Vermont Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor’s Commission on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, and the Alzheimer’s Association-Vermont Chapter, to incorporate in its existing, relevant public health outreach programs information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and the importance of brain health in risk reduction.
It was wonderful to have this break during town meeting week to reconnect with the organizations and people I care about so deeply. Thank you to all who have taken the time to meet, call and email me with your thoughts and questions on the bills pending in the Statehouse.
Please reach out anytime with ideas, questions and concerns ekrasnow@leg.state.vt.us.
Emilie Krasnow, a Democrat from South Burlington, serves the Chittenden-9 House district.
