Climate change brings about necessary adaptation

Much of the attention devoted to the climate crisis is rightfully devoted to what is termed climate mitigation. How do we reduce emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gasses? How do we reduce the concentrations of these emissions already in the atmosphere by using nature (to absorb them in plants and soils) and technology (removing the gasses and injecting them into the earth) to sequester these gasses.
Unfortunately, we have already set in motion climatic changes that will last for centuries or even longer. Even if we dramatically reduce emissions and drawdown greenhouse gasses already in the atmosphere, people around the globe will need to deal with climate disruptions that we are already seeing: rising sea levels, floods and droughts, heat waves, loss of species to extinction, the spread of animal borne diseases, ocean acidification and the list goes on.
As individuals and communities, nations and regions — and as a species — we need to also focus on climate adaptation. How can we and how should we adjust to a rapidly changing world? How can we do this in a just and effective way?
Think about some of the things that help define us as residents of South Burlington and as Vermonters: skiing in the winter, sugaring in the early spring, enjoying warm summer days, hiking and walking through woods and fields, the glorious foliage in the fall, plowing out the roads and driveways and parking lots as winter returns. All these jobs and activities are already starting to show signs of major change, and these changes will only get more severe over the coming decades.
Ski areas will struggle to stay open and need to spend enormous sums to make artificial snow. Maple trees will become less and less suited to the new warmer climate; the maple industry will suffer and the bright reds of sugar maples in the fall will disappear decade by decade.
Oppressively hot days and dangerous heat waves will become more and more common, and will our buildings and public spaces be sufficiently air conditioned and shaded to keep us safe? Ticks and other disease-carrying animals will become more numerous, and a walk in the woods or fields will necessitate checking for these harmful critters on our bodies and pets. People who supplement their income by plowing might need to look elsewhere for side income.
Another major climate impact, rising sea levels, seems far from our concerns here in Vermont. But as coasts are inundated and hammered by storms, people will be moving to higher ground. They will be coming to safe places like Vermont from foreign countries and from the huge populations of the Northeast.
They will come here from areas more subject to violent storms. They will come here from areas facing intense heat. They will come here from places where water is becoming increasingly scarce.
How can South Burlington and Vermont prepare over the next few decades for this inevitable migration?
We are fortunate to live in a place where these impacts are far less severe than elsewhere in the country and the world, but we still need to plan for changes. We need to do this in our own lives. How do we become more self-sufficient and resilient?
How can the city of South Burlington anticipate these changes and put in place policies and infrastructure that keeps us healthy and secure in a rapidly changing world?
You can learn more about how you can do your part by moving away from fossil fuels at the South Burlington Energy Festival on Sept. 30, at city hall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This free event will be a fun way to engage the whole family. There will be over 20 exhibitors, four food trucks, free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, live music, kids’ activities, induction stove demo, smoothie bike, and electric vehicle and e-bike demos.
There will be a full schedule of short interesting and informative workshops and demonstrations. There will be three raffles with 65 prizes worth $3,000. Hope to see you there.
For more details visit bit.ly/3YS4lIG.
Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city. Fred Kosnitsky is a current member of the energy committee and has been a city resident since 1999.
