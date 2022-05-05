As I marvel at the daffodils in my yard and around town, the tiny unfurling of leaves, the greening of the grass, I know that spring is finally here, and rebirth is on its way.
So, too, South Burlington’s city council and city government moves forward with many projects: recommendations from the community and the Climate Action Task Force; beginning work on multiple areas in the capital improvement fund, such as pickleball resurfacing at Symanski Park; paving projects, pedestrian and bicycle path expansion and upgrades; and decisions on how to invest American Rescue Plan Act funds strategically, to name a few.
In March, interim zoning ended with council approval of the set of new land development regulations proposed unanimously by the planning commission. Two incumbent councilors who supported the proposed regulations were easily re-elected. I think it fair to surmise that South Burlington voters care about the environment and embrace regulations that help mitigate or lessen the effects of climate change.
The recently adopted land regulations improve and strengthen the environmental standards in chapter 12 of the land development regulations with spotlights on wetlands, habitat blocks and connectors and floodplains — all important to effectively combat climate changes in our city.
Two new types of planned unit developments are designed to both increase density where it is appropriate and emphasize pedestrian-oriented neighborhoods. In the southeast quadrant a new conservation planned unit development was developed that establishes a minimum amount of land be conserved on site and increases density and inclusionary zoning provisions.
I strongly supported the work of the planning commission, which is continuing to address other planned unit development types and issues that promote smart growth. Interim zoning may have ended but the work goes on.
The council also created a climate action task force with the task of developing a plan for South Burlington that aligns with the state plan but focuses on activities that are suitable for community level actions. I serve on the task force as the non-voting council liaison along with representatives from multiple city committees and commissions, including planning, energy, natural resources and conservation, affordable housing, bike and pedestrian, and economic development.
The members are incredibly engaged, extremely well informed and working hard with assistance from consultants from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. The task force has so far reviewed the pathways and actions of two major sectors — building and thermal and transportation. Together those sectors contribute close to 75 percent of our greenhouse gases.
A plan for engaging the public is part of the workplan. It’s vitally important to understand the community’s thoughts before a final product is introduced to the council for review and adoption. It’s a fascinating learning process and I sincerely encourage and ask that you all weigh in. We need to know what you think about possible actions the city may take to assure South Burlington is on a sustainable pathway.
Earlier this year the council broadly discussed the possible uses of the ARPA funds. We agreed on one important principle: the money should be invested in things of long-term value to the community. Using one time money for current programs and ongoing expenses would be foolish. We also unanimously recommended $1 million be used toward building owner-occupied and perpetually affordable housing, believing that home ownership is a solid path out of poverty.
The city leadership team has discussed its suggestions and will share with the council. Before any additional action is taken, we need to hear from residents. Let us know what you really value, and feel would be a prudent use of approximately $3 million in ARPA funds for our city.
The challenges of the climate crisis, as well as providing sufficient affordable housing, can seem at odds. During the election and the discussions finalizing the interim zoning recommendations, differences were expressed by individuals and committees. It seems that some clear guidelines for committee work and an orientation for new members are in order. The council is again looking into how to move forward — we began this several years ago, but COVID-19 seemed to stymie those efforts — and making sure all voices are heard, and productive conversations are held. We are working on a set of bylaws that I hope will support our robust volunteer efforts.
I wish to sincerely thank all the 100-plus residents who contribute their time, energy and expertise as volunteers on over 18 committees, commissions and task forces. Without your input and hard work South Burlington would not be the vibrant and exciting place to live, work and play.
In May and June, the council will be interviewing applicants to fill any open seats and those volunteers wishing to continue to serve on a committee. Look for the advertisement in The Other Paper or go to the city website to check out how you can get involved. It’s fun, and who knows, it may be your gateway into running for city council
As always, I thank you for your kind words and support of my leadership as council chair. It is both an honor and a joy.
