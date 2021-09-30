Extreme heat is now the leading weather-related killer in America. As with other weather events, extreme heat is gaining in frequency and ferocity due to climate change.
Recent reports are alerting us to urban heat islands where temperatures are higher than surrounding areas because they have fewer trees and higher pavement concentrations. Two of the main reasons people are dying of the heat are climate change and the loss of green space, and those affected are disproportionally people of color and the poor.
Lest you think this is primarily happening in other parts of the country, an August 2021 report stated that Vermont is heating up quicker than other states. Vermont saw the seventh highest average temperature increase among U.S. states in the last 20 years.
Lest you think this is primarily happening in other parts of Vermont, another study showed that Burlington is more than 7 degrees hotter than its surrounding areas, a difference comparable to major urban cities in the United States.
Burlington ranked 13th out of 158 U.S. cities for its urban heat. By comparison, Miami ranked eighth and Detroit 16th.
Lest you think that this affects us all equally, a 2021 University of Vermont study showed that people of color and low-income will face the harshest effects from loss of natural land cover.
So, in light of the science, the predictions and information on ways to avoid the worst, why, in the name of sanity, are some folks in South Burlington still pushing to decrease the amount of green space so as to increase the use of fossil fuels from the construction of more impervious surfaces, such as houses and the paved areas that support them?
The construction industry is one of the leading contributors to the climate crisis. Together, buildings and the construction of them are responsible for 39 percent of all carbon emissions in the world. Unlike operational carbon emissions that can be reduced over time with the use of renewable energy, construction-related carbon emissions are locked in place as soon as a building is built.
Two-thirds of the buildings that exist on the globe today will still exist in 2040, and globally, building floor area is expected to double by 2060.
Just three materials — concrete, steel and aluminum — are responsible for 23 percent of total global emissions. All of this is in addition to the greenhouse gases produced from fossil fuels used to heat, cool and light these buildings, which account for 28 percent of carbon emission worldwide.
The federal government is now expanding urban forestry programs and other greening projects to reduce extreme temperatures and heat exposure. There is a national level effort to “re-green” by planting trees and other vegetation. Meanwhile, here in South Burlington, we are cutting down trees — even forests.
Some city decision-makers are opposed to conserving green spaces in their drive to ensure every parcel of open land must be allowed to be developed. It is clear from the discussions at city meetings that some city councilors and planning commissioners place a higher priority on development over conservation, and on using more fossil fuels over conserving the elements of nature that absorb the pollutants we produce and cool us.
Even during discussions of a chapter in our land development regulations called Environmental Protection Standards, some commissioners seem much less focused on environmental protection measures than on ways to allow as much of the natural environment as possible to be paved over for houses.
If South Burlington’s decision-makers don’t recognize the criticality of stopping actions that result in greater fossil fuel use — like housing developments — and protecting and conserving as much of the natural green environment as we can, we are in danger of an even hotter and harsher future.
Rosanne Greco is a former chair of the South Burlington City Council and is on the board of the South Burlington Land Trust. She lives in South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.