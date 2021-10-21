“Every dog must have his day.” — Jonathon Swift
Are dogs really responsible for the controversy that surrounds them?
Who are these dogs, anyway? What responsibility do their guardians and the community at large need to accept? How do we make existing South Burlington common areas dog friendly? How do we ensure that everyone can enjoy and feel safe in public spaces without experiencing conflicts?
How do we provide adequate resources to ensure our parks, open spaces and trails are clean, absent of trash and dog waste? How do we provide adequate or even any open space where dogs are allowed to be dogs, leash free? A lot of questions, with no easy answers. At the heart of it all is the belief by many that, as Roger Caras, an American wildlife photographer said, “Dogs are not our whole lives, but they make our lives whole.”
Some of us remember when our dogs were the guardians of our neighborhoods, making their daily rounds, while waiting for us to get home from school. Today, we consider our dogs family members and companions, not just pets.
Still, longer work days, afterschool programs and sports have everyone in the family arriving home later. We seek opportunities for our four-legged family members to spend their days in meaningful ways, too. Doggie daycares, dog walkers and now, dog pack hiking groups provide them with extracurricular activities. When we get home, they take us outdoors to exercise, meetup with other two- and four-legged friends and get some fresh air walking, jogging and hiking.
Still, there are few opportunities for them to play off-leash.
“My dog is worried about the economy because Alpo is up to $3 a can. That’s almost $21 in dog money.” — Joe Weinstein, corporate attorney
More than $103 billion was spent in 2020 by pet owners. In addition, our dogs are so important to our quality of life they often dictate where we vacation. The leisure industry recognizes dogs are patrons too. Airports have pet relief areas, more hotels and resorts are becoming pet friendly, providing outdoor walkways and green spaces. In fact, Disney World has Best Friends Pet Care, a resort exclusively for pets.
Sixty-nine million, or 38 percent of American households include dogs, which means there are likely over 2,500 dogs residing in South Burlington’s 8,700 households. But our community has only a single, quarter-acre dog park, located at Farrell Park.
Even with the addition of another 2 acres at Wheeler Park, our dogs need more space. Consider that over the last several decades our community has invested millions of dollars to purchase approximately 1,000 acres of open space. The question is, will our dogs enjoy any of this space without being tethered to us?
“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” — Orhan Pamuk, Turkish author
Recently, the city council passed a resolution, establishing the Committee on Common Areas for Dogs.
“The vision of the Committee on Common Areas for Dogs shall be to integrate the needs of dog owners and dogs into South Burlington’s quality-of-life and conservation goals in our parks, natural areas and open spaces including Veterans Memorial Park, Red Rocks Park, Wheeler Nature Park and other properties and lands either owned or not owned by the city or the public schools.”
The committee will be trying to tackle many of the questions posed at the beginning of this. It will take more than a single committee to find solutions. Please help make South Burlington a community that welcomes and meets the needs of dogs and people, who live and visit here.
“Be the person your dog thinks you can be.” — C.J. Frick, author
The Committee on Common Areas for Dogs meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. People can attend in person or virtually. Find out more at the city’s website.
Betty Milizia is chair of the South Burlington Committee on Common Areas for Dogs.
