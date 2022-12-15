First, I write to commend city attorney Colin McNeil and police chief Shawn Burke on the content of the eight-page “Enforcement and Removal Policies and Procedures Relating to Unauthorized Campsites on city Properties,” which they presented to the city council Nov. 21.
The procedures proposed are sensible, compassionate and comprehensive. The need for the procedures flows from changing circumstances, as stated: “Like other communities throughout Vermont and the United States, the city of South Burlington is experiencing an increase in the levels of individuals experiencing homelessness, including a growing number of unauthorized campsites on public property.”
The agenda item describing attorney McNeil and Burke’s presentation reads as follows: “Receive a proposed Encampment Ordinance (emphasis added) and provide direction to staff.” However, at the beginning of the presentation, McNeil said that the term ordinance no longer applied as they wanted the council to adopt the policies and procedures, not an ordinance. He added that, as the city already has an ordinance giving it the authority to remove homeless encampments, it is not necessary to adopt the proposed policies and procedures as an ordinance.
My research suggests there is a strong rationale for adopting the proposed policies and procedures as an ordinance. As some may recall, the city of Burlington removed an encampment of individuals off Sears Lane in November 2021. Prior to Burlington’s action, two residents of the encampment filed a lawsuit against the city stating its proposal to remove the encampment was a violation of the city’s policy on encampment removal.
One of the city’s counter arguments was that the residents had no standing to initiate a lawsuit because the encampment policy was a policy and not an ordinance, and therefore, did not have the force of law. Quoting Burlington city Attorney Dan Richardson, “Since a policy does not give people rights in the same way that an ordinance or law does, campers cannot get relief from their removal based on whether or not the city adhered to its policy.”
In his decision dated Nov. 1, 2021, Chittenden Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar Jr. wrote, “Plaintiffs claim that the city has violated its ‘sheltering on public lands policy.’ They have not shown, however, that the policy creates any legally enforceable rights.”
According to Hoar, the campers could be awarded damages if they prove the city’s policy:
• Was an ordinance holding “the force of law.”
• Served as a contract between campers and the city.
• Mandated that the city act in a certain way.
Since the policy did not meet any of these standards, the city was not under any obligation to follow it, meaning that the campers likely won’t win their lawsuit.”
Burlington went forward and removed the Sears Lane encampment. To address the lack of enforcement or accountability apparently inherent in a policy vis-à-vis an ordinance, on Feb. 7, 2022, the Burlington City Council approved an encampment ordinance, whose content is in many respects similar to the content of the policy put forth by McNeil and Burke.
It is difficult to read Hoar’s decision and be confident that the policy McNeil and Burke have proposed has the force of law or meets either of the other two criteria cited in Hoar’s decision.
Individuals who live in encampments are among the most vulnerable residents of our community. Any procedures the city council adopts relative to removal of encampments should have the force of law. This should not be read as any lack of confidence in our police officers’ intent or capacity to follow the procedures as defined. However, as we all know, from time to time, mistakes happen. Should they happen, the residents of the encampment should have the right to seek redress in a court of law.
The city council is expected to act on the proposed policy at its Dec. 19 meeting. I encourage anyone interested in this matter to communicate their views to one or more city councilors. Find their contact information at the city’s website, southburlingtonvt.gov.
Sandy Dooley is a 50-year resident of South Burlington.
